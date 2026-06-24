Ahmedabad-Based Cligent Aerospace Successfully Completes Flight Testing of Indigenous Hybrid-Electric eSTOL Aircraft Demonstrator

Ahmedabad, India – June 23, 2026: Cligent Aerospace, an Ahmedabad-based aerospace startup developing next-generation hybrid-electric aircraft, has successfully completed the flight testing of its indigenous hybrid-electric eSTOL (Electric Short Takeoff & Landing) aircraft demonstrator, marking a major milestone for India's aerospace, aviation, and deep-tech sectors.

The successful flight campaign validated the aircraft's aerodynamic design, structural integrity, flight control systems, and hybrid-electric propulsion architecture under real-world operating conditions. The achievement demonstrates the viability of eSTOL technology as a scalable and cost-effective solution for regional air mobility, logistics, and emergency services.

Key Flight Test Highlights

Takeoff distance of just 22 meters

Successful operations in temperatures up to 42°C

Stable performance in wind conditions of up to 30 km/h

Takeoff and landing from an unprepared test strip

Demonstrated maneuverability with a maximum roll angle of 65 degrees

The successful demonstration reinforces Cligent Aerospace's vision of transforming regional aviation by enabling aircraft operations from short airstrips and underutilized aviation infrastructure.

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Addressing India's Regional Connectivity Challenge

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Despite rapid growth in aviation, many regions across India continue to face limited air connectivity due to the high infrastructure and operational costs associated with conventional airports. Cligent Aerospace aims to bridge this gap through hybrid-electric STOL aircraft capable of operating from runways as short as 150 meters.

This capability has the potential to unlock access to thousands of locations that are currently underserved by traditional aviation networks, creating new opportunities for cargo transport, medical logistics, emergency response, and regional passenger travel while significantly reducing emissions and operating costs.

Leveraging Existing Aviation Infrastructure

While much of the aviation industry focuses on building new infrastructure, Cligent Aerospace is leveraging an existing global network of more than 70,000 airports and airfields, many of which are small regional facilities with short runways.

Unlike eVTOL aircraft, which require substantial energy for vertical takeoff and landing, eSTOL platforms utilize aerodynamic lift and short runway operations. This approach enables greater range, higher payload capacity, improved energy efficiency, and lower operating costs, making regional air mobility more practical and commercially viable.

Wide-Ranging Applications

Cligent Aerospace's hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft is being developed for a variety of use cases, including:

Regional cargo and logistics operations

Medical transport and emergency response missions

Connectivity for remote and rural communities

Regional passenger transportation

Time-sensitive commercial and industrial supply chains

As India seeks to strengthen connectivity across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities, hybrid-electric eSTOL aircraft could provide a practical pathway toward expanding aviation access without requiring significant airport infrastructure investments.

Building the Future of Sustainable Aviation

Founded by Harsh Joshi and Vivek Dhut, Cligent Aerospace is focused on developing sustainable, cost-effective, and accessible aviation solutions tailored to the evolving needs of regional mobility.

The successful completion of flight testing represents a significant step toward the development and commercialization of full-scale hybrid-electric aircraft designed for regional passenger and cargo operations.

With this achievement, Cligent Aerospace joins a growing group of innovators working to redefine the future of aviation through cleaner propulsion technologies, operational efficiency, and expanded accessibility.

About Cligent Aerospace

Cligent Aerospace is an India-based aerospace technology company developing hybrid-electric Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft for regional mobility, cargo transportation, and critical logistics applications. The company is focused on creating sustainable and economically viable aviation solutions that improve connectivity while reducing environmental impact.