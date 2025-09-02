Ahmedabad Teen Wins Global Recognition for AI Solution to Aid Colour-Blind Learners

Aahan Ritesh Prajapati, a Grade 12 student of Adani International School, has emerged as a changemaker in the field of colour blindness. His pioneering research to make classroom learning more inclusive has earned him the prestigious Gold Crest Award from the UK.



Born with red-green colour blindness, Aahan faced challenges in interpreting classroom visuals such as maps, periodic tables, and scientific diagrams. Instead of treating it as a limitation, he turned his personal experience into motivation to help others with similar conditions.



His breakthrough project uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to modify educational content, making visuals clearer and more accessible for colour-blind students. The model has demonstrated an accuracy rate of 99.7%, marking a significant step forward in inclusive education technology.



Adani International School supported Aahan throughout his journey, offering resources and platforms to test his innovations. He piloted his project with younger students at Gokul Ashram, refining the model with real-world feedback. Alongside, he spearheaded colour blindness screenings at the school level to spread awareness among teachers and peers.



His advocacy has also extended beyond the classroom. Partnering with the Dr. Shivani Bhatt Charitable Foundation, Aahan organised screening camps across four districts in Anand, testing over 10,000 students. The initiative identified 131 children with colour blindness—many of them previously unaware of their condition.



To further spread awareness, he created bilingual information leaflets in English and Gujarati, designed inclusive stationery, and began conversations about integrating screenings into school health programmes.



“By raising awareness and making learning materials more inclusive, I want to ensure that no student feels left behind,” Aahan said. He envisions his work continuing as a legacy project, to be carried forward by his sister Freya Prajapati and fellow students.



Educators have lauded his efforts. Dr. Sergio Pawel, Head of Adani International School, described Aahan’s journey as a reflection of the institution’s aim to nurture “responsible, purposeful individuals equipped to drive global change.”



With his combination of personal resolve and technological innovation, Aahan is not only reshaping the way classrooms function but also sparking a larger conversation about inclusive education in India