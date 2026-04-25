AI Is Becoming The Gateway To Global Markets For Indian SMBs

At a time when global markets are dealing with uncertainty—from geopolitical tensions to shifting supply chains—the Seattle–India Business Dialogue held this year at the World Trade Center Mumbai felt both timely and grounded.

Bringing together delegates from Seattle’s business ecosystem and Indian industry leaders, the conversation went beyond broad ideas. It focused on what collaboration actually looks like on the ground—real partnerships, real investments, and how businesses can scale across borders in a meaningful way.

In this evolving landscape, Pankaj Srivastava, Founder and CEO of UnoSearch, shares his perspective on how AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses—especially small and medium enterprises (SMBs)—access global markets.

Q 1. The Seattle–India Business Dialogue emphasised execution over intent. What stood out to you?

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A. What was particularly striking was the shift in tone. Traditionally, such dialogues tend to focus on exploring opportunities, but here the emphasis was clearly on execution—real partnerships, investment pipelines, and operational collaboration. For businesses, this is a significant shift. It signals that cross-border engagement is no longer aspirational; it is becoming actionable. Companies are now looking at how to plug into global ecosystems in real time, rather than just discussing potential.

Q 2. You’ve said AI is becoming a growth enabler, not just a technology layer. What does that mean in practical terms?

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A. AI is fundamentally changing how businesses are discovered, evaluated, and trusted. Earlier, growth was largely driven by distribution, pricing, or brand recall. Today, especially in digital ecosystems, visibility itself has become a growth driver. For SMBs, this is crucial. The ability to appear in AI-driven recommendations or answers can directly influence whether a business gets considered at all. In that sense, AI is no longer just supporting operations—it is actively shaping demand.

Q 3. How is AI-led visibility impacting Indian SMBs looking to expand globally?

A. One of the biggest barriers for Indian SMBs historically has been access—getting discovered in international markets. AI is helping bridge that gap. We’re seeing that businesses which are optimised for AI-driven discovery are able to reach global audiences much faster, without relying solely on traditional marketing or distribution channels. This levels the playing field significantly. At the same time, it also raises the bar. It’s not just about being present online anymore—it’s about being contextually relevant and trustworthy in AI ecosystems.

Q 4. Why is Seattle emerging as a key hub in this India–US collaboration?

A. Seattle is a very strategic node. It combines strong technology infrastructure, access to global cloud ecosystems, and a highly evolved logistics network.

For Indian businesses, especially digital-first companies, this creates a powerful gateway into North American markets. It’s not just about geography—it’s about ecosystem access. Being connected to such hubs can accelerate both market entry and scale.

Q 5. The dialogue highlighted that India’s capabilities are often underestimated globally. Do you see that changing?

A. Yes, but gradually. India already has a strong digital infrastructure, a large talent pool, and a rapidly growing startup ecosystem. The challenge has been more about perception than capability. Dialogues like this help bridge that gap by creating direct engagement between ecosystems. Over time, as more Indian businesses demonstrate global competitiveness, that perception will continue to evolve.

Q 6. Studies suggest AI can improve productivity by up to 40%. Are SMBs in India realising these gains yet?

A. We are seeing early signs, especially in areas like customer acquisition, content generation, and operational efficiency. However, adoption is still uneven. Larger or more digitally mature SMBs are moving faster, while others are still in the experimentation phase. The next 12–24 months will be critical in determining how widely these gains are realised.

Q 7. With the global AI market expected to cross $1.5 trillion by 2030, where does India stand in this ecosystem?

A. India is uniquely positioned because it combines scale with cost efficiency and a strong talent base. The opportunity lies not just in building AI technologies, but in applying them at scale across industries. If India can continue to focus on pro-innovation policies and cross-border collaboration, it can play a significant role in shaping the global AI ecosystem.

Q 8. As AI becomes central to discovery, how should businesses measure success in this new environment?