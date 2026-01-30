AI Startup Zocket Earns Great Place to Work® Certification Again

Chennai: Zocket is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row! This year, 93% of our team said it's a great place to work – a full 10 points higher than the average U.S. company!

What makes this recognition meaningful isn't just the score, it's where it comes from. This certification is based entirely on what our own people say about working here. Real feedback, from the teams who show up every day to build, innovate, and push boundaries together.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, emphasizes that it’s a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Zocket stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

What makes us different? It's the belief that extraordinary results come from empowered people. There's a strong bias toward action here. Team members don't wait for permission to innovate; they're trusted to experiment, iterate, and drive impact. The philosophy is simple: move fast, learn faster, and never let perfection be the enemy of progress.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row," said Co-founder and CEO Karthik Venkateswaran. "We owe our continued success to our dedicated team at Zocket. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Building culture through action, not just policy

Our focus has always been on progressive enhancements, well-being, and inclusive workplace practices. We've introduced meaningful benefits like menstrual leave and work-from-home flexibility that respects the reality of modern work-life balance. These aren't just policies on paper; they're commitments to supporting our people through every season of life!

We've built our unique people-first culture through everyday moments that matter - like fun Fridays that keep energy high with weekly activities, or internal hackathons that bring cross-functional teams together. We celebrate festivals like Diwali, Pongal, and Christmas and just about every other holiday with genuine enthusiasm; while our yearly offsites and quarterly events give us the chance to reflect on how far we've come, and celebrate the people who made it happen.

And when it comes to talent, we don't just hire–we nurture! We prioritize bringing young talent into the fold, converting interns into full-time team members and investing in their growth from day one. Through our 'Learn with Zocket' initiative, our people can pursue any upskilling they're passionate about—whether it's textbooks, courses, workshops, or online classes—all covered by Zocket. Recognition here is tangible too: standout contributions are rewarded with monetary bonuses, ensuring that ownership and innovation get celebrated in ways that count.

Scaling with purpose

This recognition also arrives at a pivotal moment for Zocket. As we scale our AI-powered advertising platform globally, maintaining the entrepreneurial energy and collaborative spirit that defined our early days remains paramount. Every team member at Zocket operates with the same ethos: think strategically, act decisively, and own the outcome.

According to Great Place To Work research, people at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of company profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Zocket