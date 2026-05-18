'AI Won’t Replace Careers—It Will Redefine Them': Nikhar Arora on Building Smarter Career Paths in India

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries at an unprecedented pace, the way individuals choose, build, and grow their careers is also undergoing a fundamental shift. While conversations around AI often focus on job disruption, a more practical and urgent question is emerging, how can people use AI to make better career decisions?

In an exclusive chitchat with Nikhar Arora, Founder and CEO of Mentoria and the mind behindArya - India's AI Job Hunter, explains how the intersection of technology and career guidance can transform not just job discovery, but the entire career journey.

AI as an Enabler, Not a Threat

For Arora, the narrative around AI needs a reset.

“AI will solve for income, but it will never solve for purpose,”he says, emphasizing that while automation may change how work is done, it cannot replace the human need for meaning and direction.

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Rather than viewing AI as a threat, he positions it as a powerful enabler, one that can accelerate learning, improve access to opportunities, and help individuals make smarter, data-backed decisions about their careers.

The real shift, he notes, is not about losing jobs, but about redefining how individuals approach work itself.

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From Career Confusion to Career Clarity

Over the last decade, Mentoria has worked with over 3.75 lakh students and professionals across India, uncovering a consistent challenge—career decisions are often made with limited awareness and external pressure.

“Earlier, students didn’t know what to choose. Today, they are unsure whether what they choose will even exist in the future,” Arora explains.

This shift has made traditional, one-time career counseling obsolete. Instead, he advocates for a continuous, evolving guidance system—powered by psychometric assessments, real-time industry data, and AI-driven insights.

Importantly, this approach also bridges the accessibility gap, bringing structured career guidance to students beyond metro cities and into tier-2 and tier-3 regions.

Arya – Automating the Entire Job Hunt

If Mentoria focuses on career direction, Arya focuses on career execution.

Arya — India's AI Job Hunter — is designed to replace the entire manual job hunt: from finding the right roles daily to submitting tailored applications, reaching out directly to recruiters, and following up automatically.

From building and optimising ATS-ready CVs to scanning job portals daily, sending personalised outreach directly to recruiters, and automating follow-ups, Arya's 7 interconnected AI agents handle the entire job hunt, while the user focuses only on interviews.

But its real value lies beyond automation.

Unlike conventional job platforms that match candidates to similar roles, Arya leverages career data and AI to identify adjacent opportunities, helping users transition into roles that are more aligned with future market demand.

The result is more interview calls, with significantly less manual effort from the job seeker

Degrees Will Evolve, Skills Will Lead

As hiring evolves, so too will the relevance of traditional degrees.

“A degree is essentially a proxy for capability,” Arora says. “But when capability can be directly assessed, the reliance on that proxy reduces.”

While degrees will continue to play a role, especially in building networks and foundational exposure, their dominance as a hiring filter is expected to decline.

In its place, skills, real-world problem-solving, and demonstrated ability will take center stage, supported by AI-driven evaluation methods.

Building India’s ‘Career Tech’ Infrastructure

Beyond individual platforms, Arora is working towards a larger vision—establishing career tech as a critical ecosystem in India, much like fintech or healthtech.

He argues that career decisions are among the most important economic choices individuals make, yet they are often treated as an afterthought.

To address this, India needs to rethink career guidance as infrastructure—something that is continuous, scalable, and accessible to all.

With millions entering the workforce every year, technology will be key to delivering this at scale—ensuring that quality guidance is not limited by geography or socioeconomic background.

A More Inclusive Future for Career Decisions

At the core of this vision is democratization.

Arora believes that with the right blend of AI and structured guidance, a student from a tier-3 town in India can access better career insights than even those in top global institutions.

This shift is not just about improving employability—it’s about enabling individuals to make informed, confident decisions about their futures.

As careers become more dynamic and less predictable, the need for clarity, adaptability, and informed decision-making has never been greater.

Through platforms like Mentoria and innovations like Arya, Nikhar Arora is working to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, using AI not just to automate processes, but to empower people.