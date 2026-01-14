Air taxi, designed and manufactured in Guntur, clears key structural tests

It has been developed specifically for Indian conditions, with priority to safety, durability and reliability, says Magnumwings official.

An air taxi, designed and manufactured in Guntur by Magnumwings, has successfully completed the crucial phase of structural frame testing, marking a significant milestone towards advanced air mobility solutions.The tests are aimed at assessing how the aircraft’s structure performs under demanding, real-time operating conditions.During the trials, the air taxi was intentionally subjected to intense roll-and-pitch movements, generating strong motion and vibration to evaluate how the its frame absorbs stress, controls movement and safely returns to a stable state.According to the test footage released by the company, the air taxi remained structurally intact even under aggressive conditions and was able to quickly regain balance.

The results validate the robustness of the design and reliability of the airframe when exposed to sudden or extreme forces that could occur during actual operations.

Magnumwings Managing Director Abhiram Chava said the tests focused on “structural response and controllability under stress.”

The test evaluated load absorption, vibration management and recovery behaviour during aggressive manoeuvres, including performance under heavy structural loads,” he explained.

As part of the same testing programme, the company conducted a controlled hard-landing test. This exercise was designed to examine the strength of the landing structure, the transfer of impact forces through the airframe and the aircraft’s ability to maintain structural integrity after impact — conditions that mirror uneven landing surfaces, emergency descents or operations in remote and challenging environments.

The air taxi has been developed specifically for Indian conditions, with a design that accounts for dust, harsh weather and varied terrain. The company said the development process prioritised safety, durability and reliability over assumptions of ideal operating environments.

With this phase concluded, Magnumwings plans to proceed with further testing and expanded flight trials in the months to come, added Abhiram.