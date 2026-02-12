Ajman Witnesses New Architectural and Engineering Consultancy, Strengthening UAE’s Design Landscape by Dubai-Based Entrepreneur

Ajman, UAE: In pursuit of enhancing architectural and engineering capabilities within the Northern Emirates, a new consultancy office has been inaugurated in Ajman. The launch marks a strategic expansion of design and project management services into the emirate, addressing growing demand for integrated construction expertise.

The new office will provide comprehensive services spanning architectural design, engineering consultancy, interior design, and project supervision. It aims to support Ajman’s ongoing urban development and infrastructure projects by delivering locally accessible, quality-driven expertise.

Osama Ahmad Khan, an architect-turned-entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in the UAE market, noted that the decision to establish a presence in Ajman aligns with the emirate’s steady growth trajectory.

He emphasized that Ajman holds significant potential for sustainable and thoughtfully planned development, and that opening an office there will enable closer collaboration with local community leaders, a deeper understanding of community needs, and the contribution of innovative, functional design solutions to the emirate’s built environment.

The consultancy is expected to engage with both public and private sector projects, with a commitment to sustainable practices, modern design standards, and efficient project delivery.

