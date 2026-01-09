Alankaram Debuts in Hyderabad With a Luxury Solid Wood Furniture Showroom

Nowadays furniture is working as a reflection of personal values, everyday habits, and long-term living choices, so we thought to make a comeback in Hyderabad for setting an example for a thoughtful shift in how premium furniture is experienced rather than merely purchased. With the opening of a new luxury solid wood furniture showroom in Banjara Hills in January 2026, Alankaram brings to the city a space designed to slow down the decision-making process, encouraging deeper engagement with materials, craftsmanship, and beautiful design.

Our new showroom in Hyderabad is located in Banjara Hills at Road No. 3, near the Journalist Colony junction. This showroom has been made with the intention that when customers enter the showroom, the setting feels welcoming, familiar, and grounded with refined design sensibility.

Alankaram’s Hyderabad Showroom Is Designed Around Real Living

The Hyderabad showroom has been planned into multiple levels, where each level offers a different experience, and it gradually deepens the visitor’s understanding of solid wood furniture and its role within contemporary living spaces. Rather than overwhelming visitors with product density, the layout encourages a natural progression, where comfort and familiarity give way to detail, discussion, and personalisation.

Our first level, the ground floor, introduces visitors to open layouts inspired by everyday residential environments, where premium sofas, dining tables, and accent pieces are arranged in relaxed compositions that make it easy to grasp proportions, finishes, and material combinations at a glance. This type of furniture tone sets an example of experience, focusing on comfort and ease, and it allows visitors to connect with the furniture without feeling guided or rushed.

Advertisement

Moving upward, the first floor places greater emphasis on design coherence, with dining, seating, and lifestyle furniture displayed in more structured interior settings. Here, the relationship between individual pieces can be felt in a clearer way by focusing on how furniture works together to make your favourite space. Here, attention shifts toward visual balance, material harmony, and the subtle role of craftsmanship in defining atmosphere.

Later, we reach our upper levels, which are intentionally designed as consultative zones where architects, interior designers, and homeowners can engage in focused discussions. These floors allow for closer examination of teakwood grains, joinery techniques, finish options, and upholstery choices, supporting informed decisions that often require time and conversation. This floor approach creates a showroom journey that moves from observation to understanding and finally to collaboration.

Advertisement

Presenting Furniture Within Real, Lived-In Contexts

In our new showroom, we have focused on furniture presentation and arranged our furniture as a complete room setting, not just in standalone displays. That allows our visitors to experience the real response of solid wood furniture to light, movement, and everyday use.

We have arranged dining tables, seating systems, beds, and storage pieces in a way that reflects real homes, making it easier to visualise how finishes age gracefully over time and how materials develop character with regular use. This furniture arrangement conveys a sense of refinement and practicality to those who value both, encouraging them to buy without sacrificing longevity.

Alankaram Creates a Shared Design Resource for Homeowners and Professionals

The showroom has been designed in a way that serves a diverse audience equally, both homeowners and design professionals. Homeowners get the opportunity to see, touch, and experience solid wood furniture that provides clarity during a decision-making process that often feels abstract when limited to catalogues or screens.

For architects and interior designers, the showroom serves as a working resource where materials, construction quality, and finish options can be reviewed by clients.

Customisation as a Core Philosophy at Alankaram Hyderabad

Whenever we decide to make our living room a dream place, every piece of furniture comes to mind with customisation. Customisation sits at the heart of the Hyderabad showroom experience, reflecting Alankaram’s belief that furniture should respond to individual lifestyles rather than impose fixed solutions. So here, we invite visitors to explore a wide range of wood types, finishes, upholstery options, and configurations, to understand how each choice influences the final outcome.

The process is positioned as collaborative and approachable, allowing customers to participate meaningfully in shaping their furniture without feeling overwhelmed by technical complexity. This approach resonates strongly with Hyderabad’s growing base of premium homeowners, developers, and hospitality projects, where personalised interiors are increasingly preferred over standardised offerings.

Consultative environments within the showroom help translate ideas and preferences into practical solutions, ensuring that customisation feels intentional and grounded rather than decorative.

Why Hyderabad Aligns With Alankaram’s Design and Growth Vision

Modern apartments, luxury villas, and a globally exposed population make Hyderabad’s evolving residential landscape a natural destination for Alankaram’s expansion. The city brings together contemporary aspirations and cultural depth, creating an audience that values design, material authenticity, and long-term investment.

Rather than functioning solely as a retail outlet, the Hyderabad showroom is positioned within the city’s broader design and architecture ecosystem. It serves as a place where ideas, materials, and craftsmanship intersect, supporting a growing community that sees furniture as an integral part of lifestyle and identity.

A Leadership Perspective Rooted in Balance

Speaking on the Hyderabad launch, Dhwanit Parmar, co-founder of Alankaram, shared that the city’s ability to grow while staying connected to its roots strongly influenced the showroom’s design. He said we are creating a real space where people can experience furniture naturally and take the time to understand materials, craftsmanship, and functionality before making choices.

This perspective represents the brand’s broader philosophy of building long-term relationships through openness, engagement, and meaningful design experiences, rather than transactional interactions.

Alankaram Establishes a New Design Destination in Hyderabad

We are opening our new showroom in Hyderabad in January 2026, which introduces a new way to engage with luxury solid wood furniture, one that values context, interaction, and personal relevance. The multi-level space invites visitors to slow down, explore materials, and see furniture as part of a larger living narrative rather than a single purchase decision.

As a city like Hyderabad continues to grow and living patterns continue to shift, the showroom stands as a destination for those seeking furniture that supports modern lifestyles while remaining grounded in authenticity, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design.

About Alankaram