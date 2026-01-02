Aloe Kanti: A Natural Gel from Patanjali That Fights Photoaging at the Cellular Level

In the quest for effective anti-ageing skincare, nature-derived formulations have gained immense scientific interest for their ability to combat both intrinsic aging and environmental insults such as ultraviolet (UV) exposure. One such formulation, Aloe Kanti, an herbal gel marketed by Patanjali, has been the subject of recent research to scientifically validate its anti-aging properties beyond traditional use. The study titled “Aloe Kanti, a natural anti-ageing gel, modulates exogenous insult- and ageing-induced aberrations in keratinocytes, dermal fibroblasts, and melanocytes and protects Caenorhabditis elegans from UVB photoaging” explores how this Aloe vera-based gel influences critical skin cells and ageing pathways.

Aging of the skin is driven by a combination of chronological factors and environmental stressors. Among the environmental causes, UVB radiation — part of the sunlight spectrum — is a major contributor to premature skin aging (photoaging), leading to wrinkles, loss of elasticity, increased pigmentation, inflammation, and structural deterioration of skin layers. To counteract these effects, Aloe Kanti was subjected to both in vitro (cell culture) and in vivo (organismal model) tests to dissect its molecular impact on skin health.

At the cellular level, Aloe Kanti treatment significantly enhanced the antioxidant defenses of keratinocytes, the primary cells of the epidermis. It boosted levels of glutathione (GSH), catalase, and superoxide dismutase (SOD), which are key molecules that neutralize oxidative stress. Concurrently, the gel lowered cellular release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and IL-8, which are typically upregulated during UV-induced damage and aging processes. These effects suggest that Aloe Kanti not only mitigates oxidative damage but also tempers inflammatory responses that accelerate skin aging.

Within dermal fibroblasts—the cells responsible for producing collagen and maintaining structural integrity of the deeper skin layer — Aloe Kanti demonstrated an ability to enhance collagen production and reduce markers associated with cellular aging, such as senescence-associated β-galactosidase and mitochondrial dysfunction. This dual action supports tissue resilience and may slow down dermal thinning and wrinkle formation commonly seen with age and chronic UV exposure.

Skin pigmentation, another hallmark of ageing and photoageing, involves melanocytes, cells that produce melanin. The study found that Aloe Kanti decreased the activity of tyrosinase and related enzymes involved in melanin synthesis, hinting at potential benefits in managing uneven pigmentation or age-related dark spots.

To model complex biological ageing beyond cell cultures, researchers used the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, an established organism for studying genetic and environmental influences on ageing. When exposed to UVB-induced photoageing, this model organism showed improved markers of resilience and delayed ageing when treated with Aloe Kanti, demonstrating the gel’s potential for systemic protection against UV-induced ageing pathways.

Collectively, the findings from this research provide compelling evidence that Aloe Kanti, grounded in the traditional wisdom of botanical therapeutics and scientifically evaluated in modern models, engages multiple biochemical pathways — antioxidative defences, inflammation moderation, collagen enhancement, and melanin regulation — to counteract ageing processes triggered both intrinsically and by external stressors like UV radiation.