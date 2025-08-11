Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, has come alive with “Humare Rakshak”, a powerful installation that honours the courage, precision, and silent service of the Indian Armed Forces. Designed in creative collaboration with Space Story 360, this immersive tribute is a salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor and the countless defenders of the nation who protect even as we dream.

At the heart of the installation are scale models of the S-400 missile launcher, Akash, BrahMos, and Pichora missiles, displayed alongside fighter jet replicas of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG, and Mirage 2000, each symbolising India’s aerial strength and technological might. Each element is thoughtfully constructed using upcycled materials, from scrap metal and FRP to crushed glass, making the installation not only symbolic but also environmentally conscious

Suspended above the installation are bold tricolour geometric ceiling hangings, casting a patriotic canopy over the space. The flowing arc of the Indian flag completes the visual narrative, evoking a sense of unity, sacrifice, and soaring national pride.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “We saw this Independence Day not just as an opportunity to decorate, but as a platform to unite and empower. With “Humare Rakshak”, we aimed to honour not only the defence forces but also the values they stand for—precision, resilience, and unwavering service. From the war memorial-style installation to the waste fabric workshop and tricolour hangings, every element was designed to reflect our belief that true patriotism is shown through purposeful action. At Ambience Group, we remain committed to curating experiences that inspire, uplift, and honour the spirit of the nation.”

In line with its ethos of impact, the initiative features an engaging workshop where participants can handcraft keychains from waste fabric. Inspired by the tricolour, the initiative raises awareness about fabric waste and fosters a meaningful connection between people, craft, and purpose. The workshop offers a hands-on introduction to sustainability while reintroducing forgotten crafts into the modern context.

With this initiative, Ambience Mall, Gurugram reaffirms its role not just as a shopping destination but as a platform where design, sustainability, and national pride intersect to create lasting cultural impact.

For more details, please visit

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Ambience Mall, Gurugram, has come alive with “Humare Rakshak”, a powerful installation that honours the courage, precision, and silent service of the Indian Armed Forces. Designed in creative collaboration with Space Story 360, this immersive tribute is a salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor and the countless defenders of the nation who protect even as we dream.

At the heart of the installation are scale models of the S-400 missile launcher, Akash, BrahMos, and Pichora missiles, displayed alongside fighter jet replicas of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG, and Mirage 2000, each symbolising India’s aerial strength and technological might. Each element is thoughtfully constructed using upcycled materials, from scrap metal and FRP to crushed glass, making the installation not only symbolic but also environmentally conscious

Suspended above the installation are bold tricolour geometric ceiling hangings, casting a patriotic canopy over the space. The flowing arc of the Indian flag completes the visual narrative, evoking a sense of unity, sacrifice, and soaring national pride.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “We saw this Independence Day not just as an opportunity to decorate, but as a platform to unite and empower. With “Humare Rakshak”, we aimed to honour not only the defence forces but also the values they stand for—precision, resilience, and unwavering service. From the war memorial-style installation to the waste fabric workshop and tricolour hangings, every element was designed to reflect our belief that true patriotism is shown through purposeful action. At Ambience Group, we remain committed to curating experiences that inspire, uplift, and honour the spirit of the nation.”

In line with its ethos of impact, the initiative features an engaging workshop where participants can handcraft keychains from waste fabric. Inspired by the tricolour, the initiative raises awareness about fabric waste and fosters a meaningful connection between people, craft, and purpose. The workshop offers a hands-on introduction to sustainability while reintroducing forgotten crafts into the modern context.

With this initiative, Ambience Mall, Gurugram reaffirms its role not just as a shopping destination but as a platform where design, sustainability, and national pride intersect to create lasting cultural impact.