When it comes to fashion by Indian designers, Ambience Mall Gurugram stands out as the only mall in the city offering a truly curated designer experience. More than just a shopping centre, it has evolved into an exclusive destination where luxury, craftsmanship, and contemporary trends meet, making it the preferred choice for fashion-conscious shoppers across Delhi NCR.

A Hub for Iconic Indian Designers

Ambience Mall is home to some of India’s most celebrated designers. Shoppers can explore Anita Dongre’s timeless elegance, Masaba’s vibrant and playful prints, and Ritu Kumar’s regal, heritage-inspired designs. Alongside these established names, other well-known designers like S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, Ranna Gill, and Basanti offer everything from modern silhouettes to eco-friendly handlooms. This carefully curated mix makes Ambience Mall the only mall in Gurugram where shoppers can experience such a diverse spectrum of Indian designer fashion under one roof.

Experiential Shopping Beyond Retail

Ambience Mall goes beyond traditional shopping. Designer pop-ups, seasonal fashion events, and exclusive trunk shows allow visitors to meet designers, witness craftsmanship, and even participate in style workshops. This makes every visit an immersive fashion journey, reinforcing its status as a unique destination in the city.

Supporting Sustainable and Artisanal Fashion

The mall also champions emerging, sustainable designers like JJV, The Loom, and Mulmul, focusing on handloom techniques, natural fabrics, and eco-conscious production. By blending these brands with luxury stalwarts like Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar, Ambience Mall creates a perfect balance between tradition, innovation, and responsible fashion.

Advertisement

Luxury Meets Lifestyle

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, seamlessly combines designer fashion with lifestyle experiences. Gourmet dining, artisanal cafés, wellness centres, and leisure zones make it a full-day destination, not just a shopping trip. This holistic approach ensures that visitors enjoy fashion, luxury, and lifestyle in one unique space, making it the only mall in Gurugram that offers this premium designer experience.

The Go-To Fashion Destination in Gurugram

Whether it’s S&N by Shantnu Nikhil's trendsetting silhouettes, Masaba’s playful prints, or Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar’s timeless craftsmanship, Ambience Mall offers a spectrum of Indian designer fashion that caters to every style preference. Emerging labels like Basanti, JJV, The Loom, and Mulmul enrich the experience further, offering authenticity and craftsmanship.

Advertisement