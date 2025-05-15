Ambience Malls Unveils “We Love Summer – Incredible India Edition” 2025, Brings a 10-Day Cultural and Creative Journey for Children

Ambience Malls, in collaboration with Daakroom, are all set to launch the ninth edition of their flagship summer celebration, We Love Summer, returning this year with a vibrant and immersive theme, “Incredible India Edition”. Scheduled from 30th May to 8th June 2025 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, the 10-day indoor camp promises to take children on a joyful exploration of India’s cultural landscape through hands-on activities, storytelling, and art. One can register by clicking the link - https://bitly.cx/dO1ym or Scan the QR Code

Celebrated as one of the most anticipated summer engagements for families in the NCR, We Love Summer transforms the traditional holiday break into an innovative and unique learning experience. Each day of the camp is inspired by a different Indian state or vision for the future, offering children an opportunity to dive into the diversity of India through curated workshops and performances.

This year’s edition takes inspiration from India's diverse landscapes and cultural richness. Each day celebrates a different state or region in Delhi, Kashmir, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, and Punjab. For instance, Delhi – Gateway to Adventure will give them a taste of the capital city through Daak from Delhi, journaling sessions, magnet crafting, and lyrical storytelling inspired by the timeless dohas of Saint Kabir. Punjab – Fields of Memories will introduce children to sustainability through seed pencil workshops and micro-green farming, while energizing the atmosphere with traditional Bhangra dance.

The camp also ventures into the future with India 2050 – Future of Our Nation, where kids will write letters to their future selves, explore different career paths, and participate in engaging robotics with Blix and trivia sessions. The experience culminates on Graduation Day – Unity in Diversity, where participants will design their graduation sashes, take part in caricature and photo sessions, write letters of gratitude, and receive certificates and goodie bags, wrapping up the journey with joy and celebration.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Malls, says, “At Ambience Malls, we are committed to creating unique and innovative experiences for our customers across all age groups. “We Love Summer” has become a cherished annual tradition for families, offering children an engaging and safe space to learn, play, and grow during their holidays. Every year, we strive to make it more meaningful and memorable. This year’s ‘Incredible India Edition’ takes things a step further by celebrating the rich cultural diversity of our country. This year’s camp is a vibrant journey through India, curated to inspire creativity, curiosity, and a deeper connection to our heritage.”

Beyond the workshops, the camp will include daily recreation through ice skating, movies at PVR, and visits to gaming zones like Funcity and Timezone, ensuring a perfect blend of learning and fun. Adding to the excitement, Decathlon will be conducting engaging physical activities such as tent-making, basketball, table tennis, and more, promoting teamwork and fitness in a playful setting. A special graduation ceremony will be held on the final day, complete with certificates, goodie bags, and a sense of accomplishment for every child. To kick off the adventure, each participant will receive a special We Love Summer kit on Day 1, featuring a themed bag, T-shirt, water bottle, and ID card.

Daakroom, the event’s creative partner, brings its signature touch by reintroducing children to the charm of handwritten letters and tangible communication through engaging activities like Daak from Delhi, Letters of Gratitude, and vintage scroll-making.