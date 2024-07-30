Published 21:58 IST, July 30th 2024
Amendment in Section 140(7) of the CGST Act: Transitional Credit for Input Service Distributors
Proposed amendment to ensure smoother compliance by providing clear legal basis for claiming transitional credit for pre-GST services invoices received by ISDs
- RBETA Initiatives
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Prateek Bansal, Partner, White & Brief - Advocates & Solicitors | Image: Prateek Bansal
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
21:58 IST, July 30th 2024