Amquest Education Is Shaping India’s Future Workforce - Not Just Degrees, Real Careers

In a bold move set to redefine career education in India, Amquest Education has officially launched with a mission to prepare learners not just for exams, but for real careers in the age of AI, automation and evolving job markets.

At a time when many institutes offer generic certifications with limited real-world impact, Amquest Education stands apart. With career focussed and job guarantee courses, AI-integrated learning and hands-on industry projects, Amquest Education is reimagining what it means to be career-ready.

“India doesn’t need more certificates. It needs confident, skilled professionals who can thrive in future workplaces. That’s what Amquest Education is here to deliver,” said Pannkaj Bahetii, Founder of Amquest Education. “We’ve designed our courses to be outcome-focused, employer-aligned and powered by emerging technologies.”

What Makes Amquest Different?

• Integrated AI + Domain Curriculum: Amquest offer fully integrated programs that combine Generative AI and Agentic AI with domain-specific training in Marketing, Finance, Accounting and Technology. This ensures learners gain both cutting-edge tech skills and deep industry relevance.

• AI-Driven Curriculum: Learners master tools and techniques used by today’s top companies, marketeers, financial analysts, accountants, techies, including agentic AI, generative AI and data-driven decision making.

• Job Guarantee or Full Refund: Weekday learners who complete the program and meet the criteria are either placed or receive a full fee refund.

• Internship Guarantee: Ideal for freshers and career switchers, every learner is assured of an internship opportunity with real industry teams, providing hands-on experience, mentorship and exposure to real-world challenges.

Real-World Capstone Projects: Every learner builds a portfolio with live, guided projects mentored by industry experts. Amquest Education delivers high-touch training with 6x more classroom and mentorship hours than traditional players.

A New Model for Education in India

Amquest’s hybrid format—weekday and weekend batches—caters to both fresh graduates and working professionals. Learners gain access to a complete career ecosystem that includes mentorship, interview coaching, guaranteed internships, and placement assistance, backed by hiring partnerships and investor confidence.

With its flagship campus in Mumbai and national expansion underway, Amquest Education is establishing academic and corporate partnerships to embed future-ready skills across India’s higher education ecosystem.