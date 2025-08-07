An Injury Tried to End His Game, But It Sparked a Bigger Mission for Bharat’s 2036 Olympic Dream — The Story of Rajveer Rohit Kaushik | Image: Initiative Desk

New Delhi [India], August 7: “We come from Bharat, where the Prime Minister listens to the struggles of athletes. When our players were suffering in extreme heatwave conditions, he ensured air conditioners were arranged and delivered within 24 hours. This is the same Bharat that will soon be among the top 5 in the Olympic medal tally and rise as a global sports superpower.” — Rajveer Rohit Kaushik, Founder of Talentpost.

An injury during a match may have tried to stop Rajveer Rohit Kaushik’s playing journey, but it opened the door to a much bigger mission. Having experienced the challenges athletes face, he decided to dedicate his life to building a system that nurtures and protects young talents across Bharat.

He often remarks, “Bharat’s Usain Bolts are not born in stadiums, they are born in villages.” Through Talentpost, Kaushik is creating a national movement to discover raw talent from the smallest towns and provide them with world-class training and real opportunities to rise.

Kaushik credits much of his inspiration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership. “Modi ji’s commitment towards athletes has given a new spirit to sports in Bharat. He listens, understands, and acts — whether it’s policy-making or sending ACs for players in 24 hours. His vision for Bharat becoming a global sports superpower aligns perfectly with my mission.” Kaushik adds.

Aligning with Bharat’s 2036 Olympic dream, Talentpost is on a mission to train and empower 5,000 young athletes in the next two years, creating a pipeline of champions from grassroots to the global stage.