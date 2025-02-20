An Officer on a Mission - Hari Chandana’s DigiVision

Step Towards Achieving India's Vision 2047 Hari Chandana IAS, a distinguished officer of the Indian Administrative Service, had very early recognized the growing importance of technology and digital literacy in the contemporary world. She actively worked to bridge the digital divide in rural India, focusing on igniting young minds through futuristic education. Her initiatives, driven by a strong sense of public conscience & duty and a progressive outlook, not only transformed the lives of rural children but will also play a critical role in India's journey towards achieving its Vision 2047 goals. One of Hari Chandana's most impactful initiatives was introducing coding, app development, and digital learning skills to government school children in rural areas. She understood that these skills were beneficial and essential for success in the 21st century. Through the programs she spearheaded, rural students were motivated to learn and excel in the digital world.

This not only opened the doors to future career opportunities but also nurtured a generation of digitally literate citizens capable of contributing towards India's growth and development. This initiative was in perfect harmony with India's Vision 2047, which emphasizes the importance of technology in driving progress and inclusivity. The Vision 2047 document highlights the need for a "futuristic governance plan" where technology is critical in redefining citizen and government relations. Hari Chandana's work in rural education served as a prime example of this vision in action, ensuring that even the most remote communities were not left behind in the digital revolution. Her efforts were not limited to merely providing access to technology; they also focused on fostering a mindset of innovation and problem-solving among rural youth. By encouraging them to explore coding and app development, she empowered them to become creators and innovators, not just consumers of technology. This approach was crucial for building a self-reliant and digitally empowered India, where every citizen could participate in and contribute to the nation's progress.

Hari Chandana's vision for rural education extended beyond the classroom. She recognized that digital literacy needed to be integrated into all aspects of rural life to bridge the digital divide truly. Her initiatives included promoting the use of technology in agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors, ensuring that digital tools were accessible and beneficial to all members of the rural community. In conclusion, Hari Chandana's work bridging the digital divide through rural education was a testament to her dedication to public service and her visionary leadership. By empowering rural children with digital skills and a mindset of innovation, she transformed their lives and significantly contributed to India's Vision 2047 for a digitally empowered future.