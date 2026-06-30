Anand Shekhar Singh: Building a Legacy of Education and Excellence Through BSSGI

Education has the power to transform lives, communities, and nations. Few understand this better than Anand Shekhar Singh, Chairman of the Babu Sunder Singh Group of Institutions (BSSGI), a leading educational group based in Lucknow that has been nurturing future professionals since its establishment in 2010.

Under his leadership, BSSGI has emerged as a respected center for technical, management, and pharmaceutical education in Uttar Pradesh. The group includes Babu Sunder Singh Institute of Technology & Management (BSSITM) and the College of Pharmacy and Management, offering students an environment focused on academic excellence, practical learning, and holistic development.

Inspired by a Visionary Father

Anand Shekhar Singh’s journey is deeply rooted in the values instilled by his father, Late Babu Sunder Singh, whose unwavering belief in the importance of education inspired a lifelong mission. Growing up under his father’s guidance, Singh developed a strong appreciation for learning and self-development.

Driven by this foundation, he pursued higher education internationally, earning B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Mechanical Engineering from The State Mining University, Moscow, followed by an MBA from the Russian Academy of Economics. His academic journey equipped him with a global perspective and technical expertise that would later shape his vision for education in India.

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International Experience, Indian Commitment

Having spent a significant part of his life in Russia, Anand Shekhar Singh gained valuable professional experience working in manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. Despite a successful international career, he felt a strong desire to contribute to his homeland.

Recognizing the need for quality educational institutions that could prepare students for a competitive global environment, he returned with a mission—to create opportunities for young Indians and contribute to the development of Uttar Pradesh through education.

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This vision led to the establishment of the Babu Sunder Singh Foundation, an educational society founded in memory of his father. Supported by like-minded professionals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the foundation was created with the objective of providing quality education across diverse fields, including technology, management, and pharmaceutical sciences.

Establishing BSSGI

Under the aegis of the foundation, Babu Sunder Singh Institute of Technology & Management (BSSITM) was established in 2010. Since then, the institution has become a recognized name in technical education.

BSSITM is affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), formerly Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), and is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The institute offers a range of programs including M.Tech, B.Tech, and Diploma courses across various engineering disciplines, alongside management and pharmacy education.

The institution was founded with a clear objective: to educate and empower students through quality learning experiences while maintaining high standards in faculty, laboratories, infrastructure, and student facilities.

A Commitment to Quality Education

Anand Shekhar Singh has consistently emphasized that education should not merely focus on academic qualifications but should also foster innovation, critical thinking, and character development.

His vision for BSSGI is centered around providing students with access to educational standards that are comparable to international institutions. This commitment is reflected in the institution’s modern infrastructure, industry-oriented curriculum, practical training opportunities, and emphasis on professional growth.

Through BSSGI, Singh has worked to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in their careers.

Shaping Future Leaders

Over the years, BSSGI has played an important role in preparing thousands of students for careers in engineering, management, and pharmaceutical sciences. The institution continues to focus on creating an environment that encourages research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning.

For Anand Shekhar Singh, education is not simply about earning degrees - it is about creating responsible citizens and future leaders who can contribute meaningfully to society.

Looking Ahead

As BSSGI continues to grow, Anand Shekhar Singh remains committed to the values that inspired its creation: wisdom, innovation, and excellence. His leadership reflects a belief that the true measure of an institution lies not only in its infrastructure or achievements but in the impact it creates on students and society.

Through his dedication to educational advancement and his vision for accessible, high-quality learning, Anand Shekhar Singh has established himself as a notable entrepreneur and education leader, carrying forward the legacy of Babu Sunder Singh while helping shape the future of generations to come.