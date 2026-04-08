Anant Ambani Visits Guruvayur Temple; Contributes Rs 6 Crore in Donations, Commits Rs 12 Crore for Rajarajeshwaram Restoration; Reinforces Animal Welfare Efforts Through Vantara

Anant Ambani visited the revered Guruvayur Temple, offering prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan while reaffirming his dedication to safeguarding India’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy. During the visit, he contributed ₹6 crore towards temple donations and pledged an additional ₹12 crore for the restoration of the historic East Gopuram at Rajarajeshwaram Temple.

Anant Ambani was accorded a traditional स्वागत by temple authorities, including Devaswom President T P Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer K P Vinayan, Chief Priest E P Kuberan Namboothiri, along with members of the Devaswom Board. As part of the rituals, he made customary offerings such as Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed the sacred Ashwamedha Namaskaram, reflecting his deep reverence for age-old temple traditions.

Extending his efforts beyond temple contributions, Anant also unveiled a comprehensive initiative focused on elephant welfare at Guruvayur. The plan includes the development of a dedicated elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and advanced, humane care facilities aimed at ensuring the well-being of temple elephants. This initiative aligns closely with his ongoing work through Vantara.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that India’s spiritual traditions are living institutions that nurture community, compassion, and a profound connection with nature " “India’s spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship, they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations. Through these initiatives, and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility, by enhancing the experience of devotees, while ensuring that the animals who are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion, and scientific attention"

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