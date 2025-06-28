Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Bold Vision To Lead Global Tourism by 2047

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has declared tourism as the future engine of economic growth, unveiling a transformative vision to position the state as the world’s leading tourism destination by 2047. Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0 in Amaravati, the Chief Minister announced a series of ambitious initiatives combining technology, wellness, spiritual tourism, and community empowerment.

“Tourism Is the One ‘-ism’ That Will Survive”

“While other ‘-isms’ may fade, tourism is the one that will survive,” said CM Naidu, calling tourism the cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive development. He emphasized that the sector has the potential to generate employment at scale, uplift rural and tribal communities, and showcase Andhra Pradesh’s unmatched cultural, spiritual, and ecological diversity.

The Chief Minister flagged off Caravan Tourism in AP, launched the Digital Tourism Calendar, and presided over the signing of MoUs worth ₹10,329 crore. These partnerships span wellness tourism, homestays, eco-tourism circuits, and heritage infrastructure, with the goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a vibrant, tech-enabled, global tourism hub.

Tourism for Jobs, Growth, and Well-being

CM Naidu highlighted the immense potential of tourism as a job multiplier. “One lakh rupees invested in tourism creates eight jobs, more than IT or manufacturing,” he said. He outlined plans to raise the sector’s contribution to the GSDP from ₹74,000 crore to ₹2.4 lakh crore by 2029 and increase its employment share from 12 to 15 percent.

He unveiled an ambitious Homestay Policy targeting over 10,000 homestays across tribal, coastal, and heritage regions. “From 19,500 rooms today, we aim for 50,000 by 2029,” he said, adding: “Earlier I said, one family, one IT professional. Now I say, one family, one entrepreneur.”

The Chief Minister showcased seven anchor hubs including Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati supported by 25 thematic circuits. These include temple, river, coastal, eco, cruise, and Buddhist routes designed to promote multi-day tourism and regional economic uplift.

Wellness, Tech, and Tradition Converge

Joined by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, CM Naidu reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s aim to become a global wellness and happiness hub. He cited the story of Ms. Gayatri, an Australian cancer survivor who credited yoga for her recovery. “Yoga must be at the heart of our wellness vision,” Naidu said. He invited Baba Ramdev to help guide AP’s wellness tourism strategy and promised infrastructure support including an airport at Madanapalle to develop Horsley Hills as a global wellness retreat.

The conclave also focused on integrating advanced technologies. CM Naidu stressed smart governance, announcing real-time dashboards, WhatsApp-based citizen services, and deep-tech applications in tourism management. “Don’t work hard, work smart,” he said. “Technology won’t replace jobs, it will enrich lives.”

The Chief Minister praised GFST for its digital suite including smart communication, personalized itineraries, and a live tourism command center. Officials like Ajay Jain (IAS), Amrapali Kata (IAS), and Shubham Bansal (IAS) showcased tools like the Tourism Growth Dashboard and Tirupati Smart Travel platform to track performance, services, and safety in real time.

Investor-Friendly, Fast-Track Reforms

Tourism in Andhra Pradesh has been granted full industry status, ensuring policy stability and investor incentives. The 2024–29 Tourism Policy offers benefits like 100 percent stamp duty exemption, electricity duty waiver for five years, SGST reimbursement up to 15 years, and clearances through a Single Window under the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative. “Your money is safe. This is a win-win for everyone,” CM Naidu assured investors.

He reiterated his reform mindset: “Whatever others are doing, I’ll add plus two.” Under the P4 model (Public-Private-People Partnership for Prosperity), the state plans to democratize tourism investments and ensure every community shares in the sector’s growth. “Human beings have unlimited potential. Empower them, and development will be unstoppable,” he said.

Tourism Minister Highlights Inclusive Policy Push

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh reinforced the state’s commitment to tourism-led transformation. He said the government's focus is not just infrastructure but local empowerment and sustainable development. He noted that eco-tourism, wellness centers, and adventure tourism are key components of the state's strategy, with branding, innovation, and tech enablement driving the roadmap.

He reminded investors that Andhra Pradesh is offering a welcoming business climate with central and state government alignment. “We are laying long-term foundations for tourism that will benefit every district, every community,” he said.