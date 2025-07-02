Andhra Pradesh Committed to Empowering Youth for ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision: Minister for Youth and Sports Ramprasad Reddy | Image: Initiative Desk

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport, Youth Services, and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, participated in the national-level ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassadors – Yuva Connect’ video conference, conducted under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy took part in the virtual session chaired by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Ministers from youth and sports departments of various states across India also participated in the deliberations.

The video conference focused on empowering youth to actively engage in building a developed India by 2047. Discussions revolved around fostering leadership qualities, enhancing civic responsibility among the youth, and promoting national integration.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramprasad Reddy emphasized the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh government to successfully implement various youth-centric programs in the state. He stated that the state would extend full cooperation in aligning local initiatives with the national vision of a progressive, empowered youth force.