Andhra Pradesh Embraces AI Under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Leadership

In a landmark move set to redefine public administration, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a two-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies, marking the beginning of a new era in governance for Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister underscored the need to blend cutting-edge AI solutions with a human touch to deliver smart, responsive, and inclusive governance.

Addressing senior government officials and technology experts, CM Naidu passionately advocated for the adoption of AI across all departments, calling for an “AI Champion” in every government wing to spearhead digital transformation. “Hard work alone is not enough anymore. We need smart, flexible work systems backed by real-time data and digital tools,” he emphasized.

From 2 Mbps to Data Lakes: A Digital Journey

Reflecting on his personal journey from securing a modest 2 Mbps internet connection in the early days to envisioning data-driven governance today, Naidu reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s legacy of technological leadership. “We are now talking gigabits. That’s the leap we’ve taken, from struggle to scale,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced plans to build a massive state-run Data Lake to unify government data, enabling predictive and integrated governance. This initiative, he said, would empower the Planning Department and other key institutions to better prepare for future challenges.

AI Across Sectors: From Farms to Police Stations

Naidu highlighted several successful use cases already implemented in the state, such as drone deployment to combat illegal farming and Aadhaar-linked home deliveries during disasters. He insisted that every family should be involved in either developing or applying AI use cases, ensuring that technology remains rooted in real-world problems and people’s daily needs.

“Technology must solve people’s problems. It must have a human angle,” he stressed, pointing out that 75% of governance-related grievances stem from land disputes, an area he believes can be transformed through digitized land records, an initiative he pioneered during his earlier tenure in Telangana.

Rewriting Archaic Systems, Embracing the Future

Calling for systemic reform, CM Naidu said the current bureaucratic machinery often stifles innovation. “We have some of the brightest minds in the country, especially in the IAS. But outdated systems make them inefficient. It’s time to rewrite these archaic laws and bring in smart, digital governance,” he declared.

The Chief Minister outlined ambitious targets, including full saturation of essential infrastructure such as housing and sanitation by 2028–29 and a projected 15% economic growth rate for the state. He proposed leveraging Public-Private-People Partnerships (P4) to uplift underprivileged communities and emphasized the importance of balanced development across agriculture, industry, and services.

Nation-Wide Impact and Visionary Leadership

Former Secretary of MEITY and DOT, R Chandrasekhar, praised Naidu’s visionary leadership, recalling how the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh was among the first to recognize the role of IT in governance. “The entire nation took notice of AP’s e-Governance initiatives. A similar vision is needed now more than ever,” Chandrasekhar noted.

The ongoing workshop, organized in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation, aims to build awareness and capacity among senior and mid-level officials. Participants are being exposed to real-world AI use cases and are working toward crafting a comprehensive roadmap for digital governance.

A New Governance Paradigm

Describing the workshop as a foundational step toward building AI-powered, citizen-centric administration, Naidu remarked, “We are creating proof-of-concept models to show the country how AI-led governance can work. We are at the beginning of an inspiring era.”