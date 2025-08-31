Andhra Pradesh Will Emerge as Global Hub for Food Processing and Aerospace: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is consolidating its position as one of India’s leading investment destinations, with the state government setting its sights on emerging as a global hub for both food processing and aerospace manufacturing. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT, Electronics, and Industries Nara Lokesh outlined the state’s roadmap at two major industry summits held in Visakhapatnam.

Focus on Food Processing Potential

At the India Food Manufacturing Summit organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), Chief Minister Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural and industrial strengths. He noted that the state contributes 9 percent of India’s food processing output, valued at 49 billion US dollars, and produces 15.6 percent of the country’s fruits. Andhra Pradesh accounts for 32 percent of India’s seafood exports, cultivates 2.26 lakh acres under aquaculture, and has more than 6,000 registered food industries.

The Chief Minister said the government is working to establish Andhra Pradesh as a global food processing hub. He pointed to nine integrated food parks with plug-and-play facilities, cold storage, and warehousing infrastructure already in place. Andhra Pradesh also ranks among the top producers of rice, mango, banana, chilli, turmeric, shrimp, fish, and eggs. The state contributes nearly 18 percent of India’s egg production and more than 10 percent of meat exports.

Policy Support and Growth Targets

To sustain this growth, the government has introduced Food Processing Policy 4.0, which provides investment subsidies, power cost incentives, and streamlined approvals through a single-window clearance system. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has set a target of attracting Rs 30,000 crore in food processing investments and creating three lakh jobs over the next five years. In the past year alone, the state secured Rs 9,000 crore in agro-food processing investments.

“The focus now is on achieving product perfection to meet global demand,” Naidu said, stressing the importance of value addition and quality standards to compete internationally.

Aerospace and Defense as Growth Engines

At the Aerospace and Defense Manufacturers Summit organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers, Minister Nara Lokesh presented Andhra Pradesh’s plans to develop into a hub for aerospace and defense production.

Lokesh compared the upcoming Bhogapuram airport project to Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport, noting how the latter transformed Telangana’s economy. He said Bhogapuram will play a similar role in reshaping North Andhra. “When Shamshabad airport was planned, questions were raised about allocating 5,000 acres. Today, it contributes 11 percent of Telangana’s GDP,” Lokesh said. “We expect Bhogapuram to drive comparable growth for Andhra Pradesh.”

Global Investments and New Projects

He said global players including ArcelorMittal and Google are investing in Andhra Pradesh because of the state’s proactive governance and investor-friendly policies. ArcelorMittal’s steel plant project is set to begin construction in October, while Google is establishing Asia’s largest data center in the state. In the renewable energy sector, ReNew has launched the country’s largest hybrid power project in Rayalaseema.

Lokesh emphasized that Andhra Pradesh offers three key advantages for investors: visionary leadership, experienced youth leadership, and a strong startup ecosystem. He assured investors that once agreements are signed, the government takes full responsibility for facilitating projects. Simplified regulatory procedures, he added, have been put in place for aerospace and defense manufacturers.

Vision 2047 Roadmap

Advisors such as aerospace expert Satheesh Reddy and senior administrators including Saikant Varma are supporting the state’s push to attract global investments. Lokesh also underlined the role of young leaders such as Union Minister Rammohan Naidu in driving economic policy and representing Andhra Pradesh at the national level.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision 2047 plan. The state aims to expand its economy from the current 180 billion dollars to 2.4 trillion dollars by 2047, with aerospace, defense, food processing, and renewable energy as key pillars of growth.

Strengthening Investor Confidence

The two summits in Visakhapatnam drew participation from industry leaders, government officials, global OEMs, MSMEs, and academics. TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla announced that the council will establish its southern regional office in Amaravati, underscoring Andhra Pradesh’s growing importance in the national industrial landscape.