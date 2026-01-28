Anjali Gold has announced its association with the EaseMyTrip Delhi Dangal Warriors for the current season of the Pro Wrestling League. The Delhi-based franchise is owned by EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel platforms.

The partnership brings Anjali Gold onto a national sporting platform with a strong and diverse audience base. Pro Wrestling League has steadily built a following across regions, and the association reflects a shared understanding of engaging with audiences in a grounded and relevant manner.

Anjali Gold has consistently stood for providing 100% pure and affordable food products, while also working to raise public awareness against food adulteration. This association brings together Anjali Gold and a sport where health, strength, and discipline are central. Wrestling naturally draws attention to physical well-being, making conversations around nutrition and food quality more relevant.

The EaseMyTrip Delhi Dangal Warriors squad for the season features a mix of experienced international and Indian wrestlers, including Turan Bayramov (Men’s 74 kg), Hadi Vafaiepour (Men’s 86 kg), Sujeet Kalkal (Men’s 65 kg), Anastasiya Alpaeva (Women’s 76 kg), Karla Acosta (Women’s 57 kg), Subham Kaushik (Men’s 57 kg), Saarika (Women’s 53 kg), Anjli (Women’s 62 kg), and Ronak (Men’s 125 kg).

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip, said,

“It's good to see brands like Anjali Gold standing for purity and responsible consumer choices. We welcome associations that are driven by values and long-term intent, and we wish the team and the partners a strong season ahead”

Anjali Saxena, Brand Ambassador of Anjali Gold, said,

“We are grateful for this association with EaseMyTrip Delhi Dangal Warrios, This association places Anjali Gold alongside a sport that is deeply rooted in discipline, preparation, and accountability. Wrestling, by its nature, leaves little room for shortcuts, a principle that Anjali Gold identifies with in its own approach to food and consumer trust.”

Aaryan Saxena, CEO of Anjali Gold, added,

“We are grateful for this association with EaseMyTrip Delhi Dangal Warriors. EaseMyTrip’s nation-first business later approach in building a global platform from India is something we respect. That philosophy reinforces our own commitment to building responsibly and with a long-term view.”