Ankiti Bose Secures Yet Another Big Legal Win as Courts Continue to Protect Her Against Defamatory Media Coverage

New Delhi / Mumbai / Singapore — Entrepreneur, investor and former Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose has secured another significant legal victory, with a Delhi district court granting an ex-parte ad-interim injunction against a Delhi-based journalist, the news portal he contributes to, and its directors and owners over a defamatory article concerning her.

The order marks the latest in a series of legal wins and protective orders in Bose’s favour, reinforcing what has increasingly become clear from the courtroom record: Bose has repeatedly turned to the legal system to protect her reputation, challenge defamatory narratives and ensure that disputed allegations are tested before courts and investigating agencies rather than through media trial.

A prima facie defamatory ‘media trial’

In the latest order, the Delhi court restrained the defendants from publishing, circulating, hosting or republishing the defamatory article. The court held that the article was prima facie defamatory and amounted to a form of “media trial” by effectively presenting Bose as guilty of offences without any judicial determination against her.

The court reaffirmed an important principle: the press may report, but it cannot convict.

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The order also underscored the presumption of innocence and recognised reputation as part of the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. In doing so, the court placed Bose’s case within a larger constitutional framework — one that protects individuals from reputational harm caused by unverified, prejudicial or misleading media narratives.

Complainant, not accused

A particularly important finding recorded by the court was that Bose is not an accused in the pending criminal matter referenced in the article. She is, in fact, the complainant. The proceedings relate to her complaint against her former Zilingo co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and former colleague Aadi Vaidya.

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The court noted that the article had wrongly cast Bose as the accused while commenting on the truth of her own complaint, without relying on any finding or statement from an investigating agency. This distinction is central to the case and to the larger public narrative around Bose.

For years, Bose has maintained that she was not the wrongdoer but the complainant — and that she had placed her grievances before the appropriate legal and investigative forums. The Delhi court’s order strengthens that position by recognising the harm caused when media coverage reverses that role and portrays the complainant as the accused.

The court found that Bose had established a prima facie case, that the balance of convenience lay in her favour, and that she would suffer irreparable harm if the article remained available or continued to circulate. It directed the defendants to take down the article and restrained them from publishing or republishing the same or similar defamatory content.

The order also gave Bose liberty to approach intermediaries directly for de-indexing and removal if the defendants failed to comply.

A record across Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore

This is not the first legal victory in Bose’s favour.

An earlier publication imputing wrongdoing to Bose was similarly stayed by the Bombay High Court, marking another important judicial intervention against defamatory media coverage. That order, like the latest Delhi order, reflected the courts’ willingness to protect Bose from prejudicial reporting and reputational damage where contested claims were being presented in a manner capable of causing serious harm.

Bose has also previously received protective legal relief in Singapore, further adding to the pattern of judicial recognition around the reputational and personal harm caused by repeated attacks, defamatory coverage and harassment.

Taken together, the Delhi order, the Bombay High Court intervention and the Singapore protective relief point to a broader legal trajectory: Bose has repeatedly secured court protection against narratives that she says are false, defamatory, misleading or prejudicial.

The latest Delhi court order is especially significant because it addresses one of the most damaging aspects of such coverage — the transformation of a complainant into an accused in the public imagination.

In matters involving pending criminal complaints, courts have repeatedly cautioned against media trials that can prejudice proceedings, distort public understanding and damage reputations before facts have been judicially determined. Bose’s case is a clear example of why those safeguards matter.

The article in question did not merely report on a legal proceeding. According to the court, it crossed into territory that was prima facie defamatory and risked pronouncing guilt without due process.

From Zilingo to a public reset

For Bose, the legal win comes at a time when her public and professional profile is undergoing a major reset.

A prolific entrepreneur, celebrated founder and investor, Bose first became known as the co-founder of Zilingo, one of Southeast Asia’s most watched technology companies. At its peak, Zilingo was widely described as nearing unicorn status and attracted global investor attention. Bose became one of the youngest and fastest Indian women founders to build a near-billion-dollar technology company, earning recognition from Forbes, Fortune and Bloomberg.

Following the collapse of Zilingo and the public disputes that followed, Bose has consistently maintained that the facts were more complex than media narratives suggested and that the truth should be determined through lawful processes.

Her recent legal wins now form an important counterweight to years of adverse coverage.

Rather than allowing reputation-damaging narratives to go unanswered, Bose has repeatedly taken the legal route — obtaining relief from courts, placing complaints before authorities and seeking takedown or restraint orders against defamatory material.

Multiple agencies in India continue to examine Bose’s complaints and allegations against former colleagues and shareholders of Zilingo. In parallel, her legal team has continued to challenge media reports that allegedly mischaracterise her role, ignore her status as complainant or publish allegations in a manner that courts have now found capable of causing irreparable harm.

Why reputational harm matters in the digital era

The latest order also matters for the broader media ecosystem.

It sends a clear signal that reporting on founders, startups and corporate disputes must remain grounded in verified facts, court records and due process. High-profile entrepreneurs may be public figures, but they do not lose their right to reputation, dignity or fair treatment.

In Bose’s case, the courts have now repeatedly recognised that reputational injury is not a minor inconvenience. It can cause serious, continuing and irreparable harm — especially in the digital era, where defamatory articles can be indexed, shared, republished and algorithmically amplified across jurisdictions.

That is why takedown and de-indexing relief is increasingly important. For individuals targeted by defamatory or misleading coverage, the harm does not end when an article is published. It continues every time the article appears in search results, is circulated to investors, appears in background checks or is used to distort public understanding.

Another affirmation of the right to reputation

Bose’s latest win therefore goes beyond one article.

It strengthens a larger record of legal vindication.

It confirms that courts are willing to intervene where media coverage crosses the line from reporting into prejudgment. It reinforces that a complainant cannot be casually recast as an accused. It recognises that reputation is constitutionally protected. And it adds to the growing body of orders in Bose’s favour as she continues to rebuild her professional and public narrative.

For Bose, the courtroom wins come alongside a major professional second act.

Through Terra Invest, she has moved into a more institutional and future-facing arena, with work spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, energy, fintech infrastructure and policy-led capital. Her current focus across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, London, India and the wider Middle East reflects a new phase of her career: less about defending the past, and more about building the future.

Still, the legal record matters.

For years, public narratives around Bose were shaped by allegations, adverse media coverage and unverified claims. Now, a different record is emerging — one written through court orders, injunctions, protective relief and judicial findings that recognise the harm caused by defamatory reporting.

The latest Delhi court order is therefore not just another procedural development.

It is another legal win for Ankiti Bose.

It is another affirmation of her right to reputation.

And it is another reminder that in a system governed by law, reputations are not supposed to be destroyed by media trial before courts and investigators have done their work.