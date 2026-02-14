Ankush Bahuguna’s Instagram Reel Gets So Viral That Celebrities Join the Conversation

Some Instagram reels are watched and forgotten. Others take a turn no one sees coming. That is what happened after Ankush Bahuguna posted a humorous rant about a BFF. The video itself was simple and casual, but a brief moment in the middle caught people’s attention and sent the comments in a completely different direction. Soon, the comment section was no longer about the rant.

Viewers began talking about toothpaste, specifically Closeup, sharing jokes and childhood memories around its familiar minty taste. The moment reached another level when actor Ananya Panday appeared in the comments. Her reaction quickly brought more eyes to the reel, turning it from a creator moment into a full-blown celebrity-linked conversation.

With Closeup already dominating the chatter, the brand decided to play along. Celebrity Chef Sanjyot Keer was roped in to experiment with food inspired by the Closeup taste. What followed were a few playful creations, including popsicles and desserts.

Reactions ranged from amused to confused, but curiosity stayed high.

Closing the loop on the experiment, Chef Sanjyot didn't just stop at a digital challenge, he sent the curated dishes directly to Ankush. Ankush’s reaction, shared via his Instagram stories, went from genuine surprise to a full blown appreciation for the Chef’s ability to turn a toothpaste flavor profile into a gourmet experience.

This interaction sparked a massive ripple effect across instagram. What started as a joke in the comments has now evolved into a legitimate viral food trend. Hundreds of fans and fellow food enthusiasts are now recreating Sanjyot’s recipes at home, sharing their own versions of the minty popsicles and desserts. From curious experiments to a community wide culinary challenge, the "Ankush-Closeup-Sanjyot" saga has proven that a simple, authentic moment can truly turn the internet into one big, experimental kitchen.