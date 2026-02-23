Annapurna Finance Raises USD 100 Million through Syndicated Multi-Currency Social Loan Facility

Bhubaneswar, 17 February 2026 : Annapurna Finance Private Limited has secured a USD 100 million through syndicated multi-currency term loan facility, along with a USD 50 million greenshoe option. The facility, denominated in USD and JPY, marks a significant step in enhancing Annapurna Finance’s access to new currencies and international lenders, the facility structured as a social loan underscores the organisation’s continued commitment to inclusive and responsible finance. Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, and Bookrunner, successfully leading the transaction with deep expertise and execution capability.



Commenting on the transaction, Mr Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Director Annapurna Finacne Private Limited said, “This transaction is more than fundraising—it’s a defining milestone for our institution. In a challenging global and liquidity environment, its size and timing reflect strong confidence in Annapurna’s model and governance. Diversified, long-term global capital strengthens our balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to sustainable financial inclusion, women empowerment and climate resilience in India.”