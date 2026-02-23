Updated 23 February 2026 at 18:12 IST
Annapurna Finance Raises USD 100 Million Through Syndicated Multi-Currency Social Loan Facility
Annapurna Finance Private Limited (AFPL) is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies and ranks as the fourth-largest NBFC–MFI in the country, anchored in a strong customer-centric and responsible lending framework,
- Initiatives News
Bhubaneswar, 17 February 2026 : Annapurna Finance Private Limited has secured a USD 100 million through syndicated multi-currency term loan facility, along with a USD 50 million greenshoe option. The facility, denominated in USD and JPY, marks a significant step in enhancing Annapurna Finance’s access to new currencies and international lenders, the facility structured as a social loan underscores the organisation’s continued commitment to inclusive and responsible finance. Standard Chartered Bank acted as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter, and Bookrunner, successfully leading the transaction with deep expertise and execution capability.
Commenting on the transaction, Mr Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Director Annapurna Finacne Private Limited said, “This transaction is more than fundraising—it’s a defining milestone for our institution. In a challenging global and liquidity environment, its size and timing reflect strong confidence in Annapurna’s model and governance. Diversified, long-term global capital strengthens our balance sheet and reinforces our commitment to sustainable financial inclusion, women empowerment and climate resilience in India.”
This transaction builds on the company’s USD 109.5 million syndicated loan facility concluded last year, also led by Standard Chartered Bank, and reflects sustained market confidence in Annapurna Finance’s business model, governance framework, and execution strength.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 23 February 2026 at 18:12 IST