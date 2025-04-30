Anuraj Antil Owner & Managing Director, Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt. Ltd





New Delhi [India], April 30: Anuraj Antil is the owner and Managing Director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate and infrastructure company based in Sonipat, Haryana. Under his leadership, Kronus Infratech has emerged as a pioneer in the region, specializing in residential and commercial construction, irrigation contracts, and mining of sandstone and granite. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has completed numerous projects and is recognized for its modern, sustainable, and innovative approach to development. Additionally, Anuraj is the owner of 5Monkey Bistro.

Anuraj is widely acknowledged for his expertise in business leadership, finance management, and strategic planning, with over a decade of experience in the industry. His visionary mindset and relentless optimism have helped Kronus Infratech achieve significant growth, earning him the “Most Promising Consultant” award in the real estate sector at the Global Icon Awards 2022, presented by the World Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (WASME).

YouTube Channel & Media Presence

Beyond his corporate achievements and ventures like 5Monkey Bistro, Anuraj runs a popular YouTube channel where he shares insights on real estate developments in Sonipat. His content includes updates on local projects, industry trends, and expert interviews, making him a trusted voice for both investors and residents interested in the region’s growth. He has also hosted and participated in various podcasts, further establishing his presence as a thought leader in real estate.

Other Roles & Social Initiatives

Anuraj is actively involved in several other ventures, holding directorships in multiple companies, including Kronus Mines Private Limited and Sonipat Panipat Training Network Private Limited. Committed to social responsibility, he volunteers with the NGO Human for Human, working to support underprivileged children and women with education, food, and healthcare.





Personal Philosophy

Anuraj believes that: “The buildings we create inspire us and reflect who we are as a society.”

He is passionate about leaving a lasting legacy through quality infrastructure and aims to set new benchmarks in the industry by delivering reliable, world-class services at competitive costs. Anuraj Antil continues to drive innovation and excellence in the real estate sector and beyond, shaping the future of Sonipat’s infrastructure and community, and venturing into the hospitality industry with 5Monkey Bistro.

