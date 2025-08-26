AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces ₹1-Crore Insurance for Municipal Workers

Peddapuram, August 23: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a comprehensive welfare package for municipal workers and set October 2 as the deadline to make all municipalities in Andhra Pradesh garbage-free. He was speaking at the SwarnAndhra–SwachhAndhra Sabha in Peddapuram, Kakinada district.

Naidu said the government would open new wage accounts for 55,686 municipal workers across the state to provide additional benefits. Families of regular workers who die in accidents will be eligible for an insurance cover of ₹1 crore, while families of outsourced workers will receive ₹20 lakh. Similar compensation will be extended in cases of permanent disability. Education support of up to ₹8 lakh will also be provided for their children.

Cleanliness Drive by Gandhi Jayanthi

The Chief Minister announced that all municipalities in the state would be cleared of garbage by October 2. He said the government aims to convert waste into compost and strengthen the regulation of plastic use. He added that maintaining clean surroundings is a collective responsibility and urged citizens to participate actively.

Naidu also highlighted the link between stagnant water and the spread of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. He said public health would be given priority alongside welfare schemes.

Remarks Against YCP

The Chief Minister also accused the YSR Congress Party (YCP) of spreading misinformation and creating obstacles to development. He alleged that the Opposition engaged In “false propaganda” on pensions and investment issues and listed several incidents, including the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and the Polavaram diaphragm wall collapse, as examples of what he termed “political conspiracies.” Naidu said his government was focused on welfare and development, contrasting it with what he described as the previous regime’s neglect.

Ongoing Welfare Measures

The Chief Minister noted several schemes launched in August:

NTR Bharosa pensions to 63 lakh beneficiaries from August 1.

Annadatha Sukhibhava payments of ₹7,000 to farmers in the first phase.

Free electricity to powerloom weavers (500 units) and handloom weavers (200 units).

Annual Nethanna Bharosa assistance of ₹25,000 per handloom family.

200 units of free power for salons under the Nayi Brahmin scheme.

Stree Shakti scheme providing free bus travel for women, which has already benefited over 1 crore passengers since August 15.

He also referred to the rollout of the P4 initiative from August 19 and the launch of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub on August 21.

Infrastructure Projects for Peddapuram

For Peddapuram and nearby areas, the Chief Minister announced:

₹75 crore under the AMRUT scheme to provide tap water supply to every household in Peddapuram and Samarlakota within two years.

A new 100-bed hospital in Peddapuram.

A degree college in the town.

A 15 MW waste-to-energy plant worth ₹330 crore, to be completed in 18 months.