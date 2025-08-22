AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs Across State, Urges Youth to Become Entrepreneurs

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in Amaravati, while also virtually inaugurating hubs in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Anantapur and Tirupati.

During the event, he highlighted his vision of ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’, stressing that young professionals should not limit themselves to being job seekers but instead grow into job creators. “In the 1990s, I promoted IT. Today, I am promoting entrepreneurship. Every talented youngster should be empowered to become a provider of opportunities,” he said.

Praising Ratan Tata as a national icon, Naidu described him as a role model for his simplicity, integrity and contributions to society. He explained that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs were established to carry forward Tata’s ideals. These hubs aim to nurture innovation and support startups so that young entrepreneurs can build world-class products and become global leaders.

Drawing from his own experience, the CM recalled how he founded Heritage Dairy before entering politics and later handed over its management to his wife, who successfully expanded it into a Rs. 5,000 crore enterprise. He questioned why Indians should depend on Silicon Valley when the same ecosystem can thrive in India if technology is embraced.

He pointed out that India’s economy jumped from the 11th to 4th position following the 1991 reforms. With today’s youthful talent, the country can achieve much greater heights. “Our youth are highly creative. They just need continuous encouragement, especially in areas like agriculture and healthcare,” he said.

He assured that RTIH would extend full support for innovation and startup ventures.

Naidu also stressed the need for inclusive growth. Referring to the government’s P-4 programme, he said it encourages wealthy families to adopt underprivileged ones to support their economic upliftment. He shared the story of a young girl, once forced into daily wage labor, who was trained under the programme with support from HCL. She now earns Rs. 1.8 lakh annually and aspires to help others like her.

On this occasion, the CM released Avishkarana Andhra and ITE Secretary K. Bhaskar administered the Avishkarana Andhra pledge to realize the dream of ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’.

Industry leaders laud initiative

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran praised Naidu’s innovative vision and emphasized that “innovation is everyone’s responsibility, and solutions must be globally competitive.”

Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge, also lauded the CM’s efforts, saying, “Naidu always brings forward big ideas. With the Innovation Hub, he has opened the path for technology-driven growth. India urgently needs to develop world-class products.”