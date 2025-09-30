AP Government Advances Education Reforms and Expands Welfare Initiatives

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is pushing ahead with major reforms in the education sector while also expanding welfare programmes aimed at social and economic support for citizens. At the distribution of appointment letters to successful candidates of the Mega DSC recruitment, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh, announced that the state would conduct DSC examinations every year in line with the Chief Minister’s instructions. He said a Teachers Eligibility Test would be held in November, followed by another transparent DSC notification next year.

Lokesh described the completion of DSC within 150 days despite over 150 legal cases as a record achievement. He said the government had introduced reforms, including One Class One Teacher in 9600 schools, no bag Saturdays, and lessons on moral values, gender equality, and the Constitution. He highlighted the appointment of spiritual scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao as an advisor with cabinet rank to guide students on ethics. Lokesh said the Mega DSC filled nearly 16,000 posts at once, with 49.9 percent of them going to women, the highest so far. He added that the idea of the Mega DSC came from his Yuvagalam padayatra, where unemployed youth demanded immediate teacher recruitment

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was present at the programme, said DSC has always been a priority for the Telugu Desam Party. He recalled that 14 rounds of DSC had been conducted in the past, filling around two lakh teacher posts, and noted that his first signature after taking oath as Chief Minister was on the Mega DSC file.

On the welfare front, the Chief Minister, addressing the Assembly, said the NDA government was implementing several schemes under the double engine sarkar with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He announced the launch of Auto Drivers Sevalo under which Rs 15,000 each will be credited to autorickshaw and cab drivers’ accounts on October 4, with the state government allocating Rs 435 crore for the scheme.

Naidu highlighted the progress of other initiatives. The NTR Bharosa pension scheme now benefits 63.5 lakh people with Rs 2,745 crore disbursed every month. Under the Stree Sakthi scheme, 8.86 crore women have travelled free of cost in APSRTC buses with the government spending Rs 2,963 crore so far. He said Rs 3,174 crore has been distributed to 46.86 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukheebhava.

The Chief Minister also said that 4.71 lakh employment opportunities had been created across the government and private sectors. He announced that 6.15 lakh houses would be completed by June next year, with housing for all targeted by 2029. He added that his government aims to develop one lakh DWCRA women as entrepreneurs and asked MLAs to encourage women’s participation in business.