Apnarupee Fin India and MYSP Enterprises Open 10,000 Sq. Ft. Corporate Office in Pune, Marking a New Milestone in Financial Distribution

PUNE: Apnarupee Fin India Private Limited and MYSP Enterprises Group of Companies, one of India’s premier financial services organizations, officially inaugurated their brand-new, ultra-modern Corporate Office at City Mall, Shivajinagar, Pune. Strategically located at a prime destination with direct metro connectivity, the sprawling 10,000 square foot state-of-the-art office features a premium infrastructure with a seating capacity for over 207 professionals.

A Legacy of Trust and 'All India Top' Positions

Established in 2008, the group boasts a powerful 18-year legacy in the Indian financial sector. Driven by operational excellence and strong partnerships with over 75 top nationalized banks, private banks, and NBFCs, Apnarupee Fin India Private Limited and MYSP Enterprises Group of Companies have consistently secured 'All India Top' positions across multiple banking channels for their outstanding volumes and loan distribution.

One-Stop Financial Hub: All Loans & 57 Insurance Companies Under One Roof

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The mega corporate office is designed to offer a seamless, single-window experience for all retail and commercial financial needs. Customers can access a comprehensive suite of loan products, including Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), Commercial Loans, Car Loans, Education Loans, Machinery Loans, Personal Loans, Business Loans, CC/OD, and MSME funding.

In addition to its credit dominance, the company has heavily expanded its insurance footprint. Under the corporate broking license of Altsure Insurance Brokers Private Limited and marketed under the official brand name Let's Insurance, the group now aggregates and distributes diverse insurance products (Health, Motor, and Life Insurance) from 57 leading insurance companies in India under one roof, ensuring absolute transparency and maximum choice for clients.

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Galaxy of Dignitaries and Corporate Leadership

The grand opening ceremony was graced by senior banking stalwarts and corporate leaders. Representing LIC Housing Finance were Mr. Vikas Awasthi (Regional Manager), Mr. Devang Navle (DRM), Mr. Shripati (DRM), Mr. Manish Sharma (Cluster Head), along with Area Managers Mr. Shrirang Rajhans, Mr. Yuvraj Jadhav, Mr. Mandar Bhargave, and Mr. Bijoy Roy. Senior executives from various other public sectors, private banks, and financial institutions also attended to bless the MYSP Enterprises Group family.

Diminutive Board and Dignified Hosts

The event was hosted by the Visionary Founder & Chairman, Mr. Sachin Bamgude, along with Managing Director Mr. Pravin Bamgude. The senior board of directors and business heads warmly welcomed the guests, including:

Mr. Govind Kulkarni, Mr. Cheitan Rajput, Mr. Ram Jadhav, Mr. Shashikant Dhamankar, Mr. Datta Bamgude, Mr. Ulhas Hake, Ms. Mamta Prajapati, Mr. Satish Bamgude, Mr. Sudhir Zanje, Mr. Niraj Dhone, Mr. Atul Wautre, Mr. Nikhil Kanade, Mr. Gorakh Thombare, Mr. Nikhil Nimborkar, Mr. Abhijit Pasare, Ms. Sumiti Agrawal and Mr. Shahaji.

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