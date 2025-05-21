Approval of schemes and construction works worth ₹3,867 crore

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, a special meeting of the Cabinet was held at the historic Durbar Hall of Rajwada, Indore, to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary year of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, dedicated to her ideals and values. The Cabinet approved development projects and schemes worth ₹3,867 crore. In-principle approval was granted for the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Training Scheme, aimed at providing employment-oriented skill development for the state’s youth. Under the scheme, eligible individuals will receive an annual interest subsidy of ₹1,000, with a lifetime cap of ₹10,000 per person on loan interest. The scheme will entail an annual expenditure of approximately ₹100 crore.

Approval of Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Act, 2025

The Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Act, 2025, which will enable the formation of Metropolitan Planning Committees and Metropolitan Region Development Authorities. Two major regions identified for this are: Indore-Ujjain-Dewas-Dhar and Bhopal-Sehore-Raisen-Vidisha-Biaora (Rajgarh). These authorities will prepare and implement integrated development plans tailored to the geographic and economic needs of each metropolitan area.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav had earlier announced the formation of “Metropolitan Planning Committees” and “Metropolitan Region Development Authorities” in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Constitution. This move aims to ensure integrated regional development of urban areas in the state with populations exceeding 10 lakh.

Under this framework, the Metropolitan Region Development Authority will prepare a draft development plan for the designated metropolitan region. This draft will be submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee for approval and then forwarded to the State Government for final sanction. Once approved, the development plan will be implemented by the respective Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The development plan will be tailored to the specific geographic and infrastructural needs of each metropolitan area. It will encompass sectors such as education, industry, and healthcare—ultimately facilitating employment generation and economic growth in the region.

Continuation of the Chief Minister Urban Sanitation Mission till FY 2028–29

The Cabinet approved the extension of the Chief Minister Urban Sanitation Mission till FY 2028–29. The estimated expenditure for the next four years is ₹227.05 crore, including ₹167.74 crore from the state and ₹59.31 crore from urban bodies. Funds will be used for: Desludging vehicles, Sewer line cleaning equipment, Solid waste transport vehicles, and Safety gear & PPE kits for sanitation workers

Approval of ₹249.66 Crore for Working Women Hostels in Four Industrial Areas

To enhance women’s participation in the workforce, the Cabinet approved the construction of 26 working women hostels with a total capacity of 5,572 beds across four industrial regions:Vikram Udyogpuri (Ujjain), Pithampur Sectors 1 & 2 (Dhar), Malanpur-Ghirongi (Bhind), and Mandideep (Raisen)

The hostels, to be built by MPIDC Ltd. with central assistance under the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25” scheme, will include modern amenities like parking, food courts, recreational spaces, and crèches for children.

Revised Approval of Over ₹2,195 Crore for ‘Advait Lok’ at Omkareshwar

The Cabinet approved a revised cost of ₹2,195.54 crore for the construction of the Acharya Shankar Museum ‘Advait Lok’ under the Ekatma Dham Project at Omkareshwar. The funding will cover: Advait Lok Museum, Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita Vedanta, Advait Nilyam, Project Information Center, Shankar Setu, and Abhay Ghat

Administrative Approval of Over ₹1,095 Crore for Upgrading Hospitals in Indore and Rewa