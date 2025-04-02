APSEZ Handles All-Time High 450MMT Cargo Volume; Mundra First Indian Port Ever To Cross 200 MMT Annual Cargo Volume

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has achieved a collective cargo volume of 450 million metric tons (MMT) across all its ports in the financial year 2024-25. Mundra Port is the first port in India to handle 200 MMT of cargo in a single year.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Key Highlights of FY 2024-25

Record Container Throughput: The AICTPL terminal handled an all-time high of 33.05 lakhs containers, surpassing the previous year’s record of 31.49 lakhs containers.

Liquid Terminal Peak: The Liquid Terminal managed 8.73 MMT of cargo, the highest volume since FY 2010-11

SPRH and Railway Milestones

SPRH achieved an all-time high throughput of 16.17 lakhs containers

Mundra Port Railway Services operated 20,578 trains, exceeding the previous record of 20,149

West Basin Achievements

In March 2025, the port dispatched 59 rakes (totaling 234,902.520 MT), surpassing its previous record of 52 rakes set in September 2024.

Highest Monthly Volume: The West Basin processed 3.76 MMT of cargo in March 2025 alone, marking the highest monthly volume of the fiscal year

Mundra achieved the quickest discharge of the pet coke vessel MV AMIS RESPECT (60,489.4 MT) in just 17 hours, setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency in bulk cargo handling.