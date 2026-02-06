Archish Fertility Transforms IVF Experience With India’s First Fully Transparent Laboratory

At a time when many fertility procedures remain surrounded by technical language and limited patient visibility, Archish Fertility & IVF is pioneering a more open and supportive way to undergo assisted reproductive treatments. Based in Bengaluru and established by seasoned embryologists and parents who have walked the IVF path themselves, the centre aims to make the process more accessible, comforting and understandable for those trying to conceive.

Rather than treating patients as mere case numbers, the team at Archish focuses on communicating clearly and compassionately from the very first consultation through every stage of treatment. For many couples, the journey toward parenthood can evoke feelings of isolation and uncertainty, especially when crucial parts of the process remain hidden behind closed doors. Archish’s approach directly tackles this challenge by placing openness and empathy at the heart of care.

From Personal Experience to Patient-Centric Philosophy

Founded by Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, both of whom bring more than a decade of specialised experience in reproductive science and have personally experienced IVF, Archish’s ethos is rooted in both medical expertise and lived understanding. Their own challenges shaped a clinic culture that values honesty, dignity and emotional intelligence in reproductive healthcare, ensuring patients feel heard and involved at every step.

Rishina Bansal, Co-Founder, Clinical Embryologist at Archish Fertility says. “As an embryologist and as someone who has personally undergone IVF, I understand how overwhelming the process can feel when patients are kept in the dark. At Archish, our focus has always been on informed care, where patients understand what is happening, why decisions are being made, and feel respected throughout their journey. Transparency and empathy are central to ethical fertility care.”

Unveiling India ’s First Fully Transparent IVF Laboratory

A hallmark of Archish’s offering is its fully transparent fertility laboratory, the first of its kind in India. Unlike conventional clinics where critical laboratory processes occur behind opaque walls, this design allows patients to observe the scientific environment, embryo development and key procedural milestones. Beyond architecture, the intent is to reduce anxiety and build confidence by giving patients real insight into what happens throughout the IVF process.

Navin Desai, Co-Founder, Clinical Embryologist at Archish Fertility says “Embryology plays a decisive role in IVF outcomes, yet it is often the least visible part of the treatment journey. By opening up the laboratory and helping patients understand the science behind their care, we aim to build trust, reduce fear and raise standards across fertility treatment. Visibility changes how patients experience IVF.”

Integrating Knowledge, Emotional Well-being and Advanced Science

In parallel with transparency, Archish also engages with some of the most important conversations shaping modern fertility care. The clinic emphasises informed decision-making around options such as egg freezing, acknowledging its benefits while clearly communicating realities such as age-related egg quality decline, the fact that one egg does not equal one embryo, and that multiple cycles may be required to optimise outcomes. Recognising the emotional weight of fertility treatment, Archish integrates emotional well-being support as a core part of care, creating space for patients to navigate stress, uncertainty and hope. Clinically, the centre adopts advanced reproductive techniques including genetic testing, endometrial and ovarian PRP, sperm DNA fragmentation analysis and specialised sperm selection methods, ensuring treatment is personalised and grounded in evolving science, reinforcing hope while remaining realistic.

Embryology at the Centre of Care

Unlike many fertility centres where embryologists remain behind the scenes, Archish places embryology at the forefront of patient care. Specialists are actively involved in discussions and decision-making, aligning laboratory science closely with clinical planning. This visibility reinforces rigorous standards while offering couples scientifically grounded clarity alongside personalised guidance.

Expanding Reach Throughout Bengaluru