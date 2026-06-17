Are Car Insurance Add-Ons Worth the Extra Premium?

Car insurance add-ons are often worth the extra premium if they lower your overall car repair expenses. Add-ons are optional covers that you can purchase along with your car insurance policy to enhance its protection.

They are designed to cover specific risks that your base policy often does not cover, helping you customise your coverage based on how and where you drive. Popular car insurance add-ons cover depreciation costs, engine damage or roadside emergencies.

Are Car Insurance Add-Ons Really Worth It?

The value of an add-on depends on whether it solves a problem you are likely to face. While they increase your premium slightly, they can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket expenses during a car insurance policy claim.

Here's how add-ons can benefit:

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Reduce claim-time expenses: Covers like Nil Depreciation can help you avoid paying depreciation costs on certain parts.

Protect against costly repairs: Engine Protection can be useful if you live in an area that is prone to flooding.

Cover exclusions in standard policies: Consumables Cover pays for items like engine oil, nuts and bolts, which are usually not covered.

Offer better financial protection: Return to Invoice Cover can help recover the full invoice value if the car is stolen or declared a total loss.

How to Choose Add-Ons That Add Value?

Choose add-ons based on your vehicle, driving habits and location rather than selecting them all. For example, a new car owner may benefit from Nil Depreciation Cover, while someone living in a flood-prone area may find Engine Protection more useful. Frequent highway travellers may prioritise Roadside Assistance, whereas occasional drivers may need fewer add-ons. The best add-ons are the ones that address the risks you are most likely to face.

Must-Have Car Insurance Add-Ons and How They Help

Nil Depreciation

This add-on ensures depreciation is not deducted from the value of replaced car parts during a claim.

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How does it benefit you?

If your bumper, door or headlamp is damaged in an accident, you receive a claim payout for these depreciable parts that are generally not covered under a standard plan.

Best for:

New cars, premium vehicles and drivers who frequently use their cars in city traffic.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside Assistance provides emergency help if your car breaks down while travelling.

How does it benefit you?

Helps with towing, battery jump-starts, fuel delivery, flat tyre support or minor on-site repairs, helping you continue your remote journeys or day-to-day travel.

Best for:

Frequent travellers, highway drivers and people driving long distances

Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover

RTI Cover helps you get your car's original invoice amount if it is stolen and never recovered or declared a total loss after an accident.

How does it benefit?

This helps you receive the car’s complete value that you paid for while buying it.

Best for:

New car owners and people with high-value vehicles.

Engine Protection

It covers repair costs arising from water ingress, hydrostatic lock and certain engine-related damages.

How does it benefit you?

It can protect you from major repair bills after driving through flooded or waterlogged roads.

Best for:

Drivers in flood-prone or heavy-rainfall regions.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection

This add-on lets you keep your accumulated No Claim Bonus discount even after making a claim.

How does it benefit you?

You can raise a claim without immediately losing your premium discount benefits.

Best for:

Experienced drivers who have built a substantial NCB over the years.

Get Access to a Wide Range of Add-Ons with IndusInd General Insurance’s Plans

Every driver faces different risks, which is why a one-size-fits-all insurance policy may not always be enough. With IndusInd General Insurance, you can choose from a wide range of 15+ add-ons* to customise your coverage based on your vehicle, driving habits and budget.