Art, Courage and Dreams: Sunny’s Path to Creating Artista Tattoo Studio

Sunny’s journey from Kurukshetra to becoming one of the most inspiring tattoo artists in India is a story of grit, passion, and belief in the power of art. Growing up, he was a boy who loved drawing elephants and Mickey Mouse in his school notebooks, yet never received much support for his artistic dreams. In small towns, art was rarely encouraged, and Sunny was pushed toward traditional careers like engineering.

He enrolled in a B.Tech program but soon realized his true calling was far from classrooms and equations. At seventeen, armed with just five hundred rupees and immense determination, Sunny left his hometown for Noida to chase a future he could not yet see but deeply believed in.

From working at Archies stores and selling idols in small outlets to constantly shifting jobs, he endured years of uncertainty. Through it all, one thought kept him grounded: “Trust the process.” This mantra would define his life and career. Everything changed when Sunny stepped into a tattoo shop in Noida’s Atta Market as a customer.

The craft fascinated him so deeply that the shop owner, impressed by his drawing skills, invited him to learn. Sunny began practicing tattoos part-time while balancing odd jobs, and within months, his dedication transformed into mastery. His first cover-up tattoo for a young woman left her and her family overwhelmed with joy, a moment that confirmed Sunny had found his purpose.

As his skills grew, Sunny joined another tattoo studio where he spent five years honing his craft and building connections within the growing tattoo industry in India. Those years were transformative; he became known for more than just his tattooing technique, he became recognized for his ability to connect with people and translate emotions into art.

International clients, especially European travelers, admired his bold yet soulful work, and soon media outlets began covering his inspiring journey. Interviews followed, and his parents, once doubtful of his unconventional career, began to take immense pride in their son’s achievements. Sunny’s creativity extended beyond tattoos.

He explored and encouraged art through sculptures, wood carving, and oil painting, earning admiration from global audiences who appreciated his authenticity and fearlessness in expression. Even when misunderstood locally, Sunny stayed true to his artistic vision. His guiding principles never wavered: practice daily, stay consistent, and work with pure intentions.

“Whatever you do, do it with the right heart,” he says. These values not only shaped his artistry but also helped him shoulder the responsibilities of being the eldest son, striving to make his parents and siblings proud. His first tattoo on himself was the word Family, followed by Karma, reflecting his deep-rooted belief that life rewards good intentions and hard work.

The pandemic threatened to derail everything he had built, but Sunny saw the crisis as an opportunity for growth. With encouragement from a close friend, he decided to open his own studio despite limited funds. They sourced affordable yet high-quality equipment, working tirelessly to create what would soon become Artista Tattoo Studio. Four years later, this studio stands as a testament to his resilience and vision, attracting loyal clients who trust him not just as a tattoo artist but as a storyteller. Every August, Artista Tattoo Studio celebrates its anniversary, marking another year of dreams turned into reality.

Today, Sunny continues to inspire both clients and aspiring artists across India. His vision extends beyond tattooing; he hopes to one day teach children and young artists about creative perspective and the discipline needed to succeed. In a world where trends are often copied, Sunny urges others to create their own path, reminding them that authenticity sets true artists apart.

With over a decade in the tattoo industry, his message remains clear and powerful: trust the process, nurture your craft, and approach life with good intentions. From a small-town boy sketching quietly in school to a respected name in India’s tattoo scene, Sunny’s journey is proof that passion, perseverance, and belief can transform lives - one tattoo at a time.

What makes Sunny’s story even more compelling is his approach to building relationships with clients. For him, every tattoo session is a deeply personal experience, both for the artist and the person receiving the tattoo. He spends time listening to their stories, understanding why they are choosing a particular design, and often offering guidance to ensure that the tattoo will hold meaning for years to come.

This personal touch has helped him build an impressive community of loyal clients who trust him not only for his skill but for his sincerity. Many of his clients return for multiple tattoos, some even traveling long distances to work with him. Sunny believes that tattoos are never just about aesthetics; they are about identity, memories, and milestones. “A tattoo is a story written on skin,” he explains. “When someone trusts me with their story, I give it everything I have.”

Artista Tattoo Studio reflects Sunny’s personal journey, humble yet ambitious, rooted in authenticity yet open to innovation. The studio, located in Hauz Khas, New Delhi, has grown from a small setup with basic equipment into a space that resonates with creativity and professionalism. The walls are adorned with his artwork, from oil paintings to sculptures, offering clients a glimpse into the diverse talents of the artist behind the needle.

Sunny’s commitment to maintaining the highest hygiene standards and using the best-quality inks and equipment has earned Artista Tattoo Studio an excellent reputation among both first-timers and seasoned tattoo enthusiasts. For Sunny, it is not just about keeping up with global tattoo trends; it is about setting new benchmarks in the Indian tattoo industry, encouraging other artists to value both craft and client experience equally.

Looking back on his decade-long journey, Sunny is filled with gratitude. He acknowledges the hardships but chooses to focus on the growth they brought. The years spent practicing late into the night, the sacrifices of leaving home young, the uncertainty of freelancing, and the doubts cast by others all shaped him into the artist and entrepreneur he is today. His story serves as a beacon for aspiring artists, especially those from small towns who may feel limited by their circumstances.

Sunny is living proof that passion combined with perseverance can break barriers and redefine success. His future plans go beyond expanding his studio; he dreams of creating an academy where young artists can learn not just the technical skills of tattooing but the philosophy of art — the patience, the discipline, and the mindfulness that come with it. He hopes to mentor the next generation, teaching them that originality is priceless in a world driven by trends and that true success lies in staying authentic to one’s vision.

As Sunny continues to grow Artista Tattoo Studio, he remains grounded in the values that brought him here. He often reflects on the mantra that has guided him from day one: trust the process. These three simple words encapsulate his entire philosophy on life and art. In an era where quick results are glorified, Sunny’s story is a refreshing reminder that mastery takes time, growth requires patience, and real success is built on good intentions. His journey is not just about becoming a successful tattoo artist; it is about becoming a fulfilled human being who pursued his passion relentlessly and inspired others to do the same.