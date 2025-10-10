“Arthritis is Not Just an Age Problem — It’s a Movement Problem” — Dr. Sivaiah Potla, India’s Leading Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon

New Delhi: On World Arthritis Day, Dr. Sivaiah Potla, one of India’s most respected orthopedic and joint replacement surgeons — recognized among the Top 5 Joint Replacement Surgeons in India by Silicon India Magazine — shares insights with India Today on India’s growing arthritis challenge, and why healing the mind and lifestyle is as important as treating the joints.

The Hidden Epidemic Behind Silent Pain

Arthritis has quietly become one of India’s largest chronic health burdens. The Arthritis Foundation of India estimates that over 180 million Indians are affected — more than those living with diabetes or heart disease. The WHO predicts that by 2050, one in four adults globally will experience arthritis or related musculoskeletal conditions.

“People think arthritis is a disease of old age — but it’s not,” says Dr. Potla. “I see patients in their 30s and 40s with worn-out joints. Stress, long sitting hours, poor posture, obesity, and lack of physical activity are the main culprits. Today’s lifestyle is aging our joints faster than our years.”

When the Mind Affects the Body

In his two decades of practice, Dr. Potla has observed a strong connection between mental well-being and joint health.

“Pain perception is deeply influenced by the mind. When we live under constant stress, the body releases inflammatory chemicals that worsen arthritis and slow recovery,” he explains.

“I always tell my patients — be happy, stay contented, and manage your stress. A calm mind reduces pain intensity. Yoga, meditation, or simply spending time doing what you love — these are as therapeutic as any pill.”

The Government’s Growing Focus

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has started integrating joint and bone health awareness under its National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NPCDCS).

“It’s a positive step,” says Dr. Potla. “Screening and early detection at the community level, coupled with awareness campaigns, can prevent lifelong disability for millions. It’s heartening to see arthritis being discussed alongside diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.”

Beyond Surgery: A Focus on Prevention and Non-Invasive Care

Known for his compassionate, patient-first philosophy, Dr. Potla is clear — surgery is not his first choice. “Surgery is the last resort, not the first,” he says firmly. “Our primary goal is always to relieve pain and improve mobility through physiotherapy, lifestyle correction, exercise, nutritional support, and targeted pain management techniques.”

At his Guntur center(Shri Ramchandra Joint Replacement Center), Dr. Potla and his team adopt a comprehensive and conservative approach — combining modern medical science with patient education.

“If caught early, arthritis can often be controlled without surgery. Strengthening muscles, reducing weight, maintaining joint flexibility, and correcting posture can significantly delay progression.”

Modern Science Restores Hope

When surgery does become necessary, Dr. Potla emphasizes that modern joint replacement techniques are far safer and faster than ever before.

“Minimally invasive, computer-assisted surgeries and advanced implants have revolutionized outcomes. Patients often walk the next day and recover normal life within weeks,” he shares.

“Our mission is to bring this level of care not just to big cities, but to every Indian who deserves a pain-free life.”

Lifestyle: The Real Medicine

“Movement is medicine,” Dr. Potla says simply. “Walk daily, eat balanced food rich in calcium and vitamin D, keep your weight in check, and don’t ignore joint pain.” He also advocates regular mental relaxation:

“Joy is anti-inflammatory. When you smile more, move more, and worry less, your joints respond better than any treatment. Healing begins when we align both body and mind.”

A Message to Every Indian

“Arthritis doesn’t have to control your life,” concludes Dr. Sivaiah Potla. “With awareness, early diagnosis, emotional balance, and modern medical support, we can all live pain-free, active, and happy lives. On this World Arthritis Day, let’s pledge to take care of our joints — and our joy.”

About Dr. Sivaiah Potla