Arun V Panicker from Thiruvalla Earns World Record Recognition at Lekshya – Mega Training Marathon

Kochi: Arun V Panicker, Founder & CEO of Invoteo Future Pvt Ltd, has been officially recognised by the World Records Union for his contribution to the Lekshya – Mega Training Marathon, a landmark event held in Trivandrum on September 20, 2025.

Arun’s session, titled “Smart Homes: The Future of Living in Kerala”, offered a forward-looking perspective on how automation and integrated technologies are redefining modern living. His presentation was singled out for its depth and relevance, securing him an entry in the world record listings.

Arun’s journey reflects the perseverance required to transform setbacks into achievements. After resigning from a secure banking career to follow his passion for technology, he faced the daunting challenge of starting from scratch while carrying a debt burden of a lump sum amount.

Beginning with limited resources and managing significant financial challenges, he established Invoteo Future Pvt Ltd, which today delivers end-to-end expertise in home automation, security systems, IT infrastructure, lighting design, and AV integration. The company has since positioned itself as a premium provider in Kerala’s technology-driven housing and commercial sectors.

Arun’s credentials further reinforce his standing as a domain expert. He holds a portfolio of national and international certifications, including HCSA, HCSP, VCSA, Certified Surveillance Engineer (CSE), and Certified Surveillance Professional (CSP Level II). These accreditations, combined with a commitment to continuous learning and technology adoption, have enabled him to stay at the forefront of the industry.