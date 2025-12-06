Aryan Anna Group Unveils High Yield AIF Cat II Model Designed to Deliver Returns Beyond Traditional Markets

Aryan Anna Group has announced a new investment model under AIF Category II, which aims to provide strong performance for investors through a rolling securitization strategy. | Image: Initiative

Aryan Anna Group has announced a new investment model under AIF Category II, which aims to provide strong performance for investors through a rolling securitization strategy. The structure is created to provide institutional level income opportunities that are usually out of reach for regular investors and traditional HNI participants.

The AIF Cat II fund is registered with SEBI as a Limited Partnership. The capital comes from the Limited Partners, and the Fund Manager will be investing alongside them. The overall structure stands for transparency, professional oversight, and clear regulatory governance. A key strength of the model will be an investment strategy built by Aryan Anna Group.

The fund focuses on buying secured NBFC loan portfolios at a discount. This delivers instant value addition at the time of purchase. These secured portfolios are later securitized and sold through Pass Through Certificates to debt funds mutual funds PMS structures liquid funds and global investment platforms. The difference between purchase value and sell down value becomes the profit of the fund.

One of the most attractive aspects of this investment mechanism is fast rotation of capital. Aryan Anna Group plans weekly sell downs offering almost fifty two cycles in a year. As technology systems expand this can rise to more than two hundred cycles in the same period.

Advertisement

Even a modest two percent profit per cycle creates powerful compounding returns. Fifty two cycles yield approximately one hundred four percent Return on Capital. Two hundred cycles yield close to four hundred percent Return on Capital.

A spokesperson at Aryan Anna Group said, "Modern investors seek performance that is stable and underpinned by real secured assets. The AIF Cat II model has been developed exactly with this purpose. It brings secured portfolios, disciplined cycles, and an investment design that tries to outdo traditional market returns.

Advertisement

It can also use its secured portfolios internationally to raise additional capital, further boosting potential investment outcomes. With strong regulatory compliance, institutional-grade securitization, and a fast yield approach, the AIF Cat II model is shaping up to be one of the most investor-friendly opportunities in India within the alternate lending and investment space.