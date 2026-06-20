As India's Alternative Investment Industry Scales, Basiz Is Building the Infrastructure Behind It

India's alternative investment industry is in the midst of a structural transformation.

Assets flowing into Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), private markets, family offices and sophisticated investment vehicles have grown significantly over the past decade, creating an ecosystem that is increasingly institutional, regulated and globally connected. Yet behind every fund launch, capital call, investor report and compliance filing sits an often-overlooked function that determines whether investment firms can scale effectively: fund administration.

For Aditya Sesh, Founder and Managing Director of Basiz Fund Services, this shift is creating one of the most significant opportunities in financial services.

Founded in 2006, Basiz has quietly evolved from a specialised fund administration provider into a global operating partner for fund managers, family offices and investment platforms navigating increasingly complex regulatory and operational environments.

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The timing could not be more relevant.

According to SEBI data, commitments to Alternative Investment Funds crossed ₹15 lakh crore by the end of 2025, reflecting sustained growth in India's private capital ecosystem. While fund launches and investment activity often dominate headlines, Sesh believes the real challenge begins after capital is raised.

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"The alternative investment industry in India is no longer in its formative years. The scale we are seeing today demands a level of operational sophistication that most firms cannot build internally without significant costs and complexities," says Aditya Sesh.

As global markets contend with geopolitical tensions, changing trade dynamics, currency fluctuations and shifting capital flows, investment managers are increasingly under pressure to deliver accuracy, transparency and speed while complying with evolving regulations.

In that environment, operational resilience has become a competitive advantage.

"The ask today is unambiguous: speed, accuracy, reliability and the ability to respond to highly customised client requirements. Those capabilities cannot be built as an afterthought. They require dedicated infrastructure, technology and specialised talent," he says.

That belief has shaped Basiz's growth strategy for nearly two decades.

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional back-office service provider, the company has focused on building systems and processes that allow investment managers to outsource increasingly complex operational functions while maintaining institutional-grade standards.

The opportunity extends well beyond fund administration.

One of the fastest-growing segments attracting Basiz's attention is India's family office ecosystem.

The country is witnessing the emergence of a new generation of entrepreneurs, business families and wealth creators whose investment portfolios increasingly span public equities, private equity, venture capital, real estate, operating businesses, art collections and global assets.

As these structures become more sophisticated, administration itself is becoming more challenging.

According to Sesh, many family offices continue to underestimate the complexity involved in managing diverse investment portfolios across multiple jurisdictions and asset classes.

"People often refer to family offices as a single category, but the reality is very different. A family office managing public market investments has vastly different requirements compared to one overseeing private businesses, aviation assets, art collections and complex cross-border structures," he explains.

The challenge, he argues, is that technology and service providers capable of handling such complexity remain limited.

As a result, many family offices find themselves operating with fragmented systems, inconsistent reporting standards and governance structures that struggle to keep pace with growing wealth.

This is where institutionalisation is becoming increasingly important.

For Sesh, genuinely institutional-grade family office administration requires far more than accounting support. It demands a combination of specialised technology, highly qualified professionals and global operational experience capable of bringing structure to increasingly complex investment ecosystems.

The evolution of technology is adding another dimension to that transformation.

Across financial services, artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping traditional operating models, particularly within middle- and back-office functions.

Yet Sesh believes technology will elevate expertise rather than replace it.

"The future fund administrator is no longer just an accountant. The role increasingly requires accounting expertise, technology fluency, legal awareness and regulatory knowledge working together. AI changes how work is done, but it does not eliminate the need for judgment," he says.

In fact, he argues that the firms most likely to benefit from automation are those that already possess deep domain expertise.

"The question is not whether technology will change our industry. It already has. The real question is whether organisations have the talent and architecture to ensure technology amplifies expertise rather than exposes its absence."

That philosophy has become central to Basiz's operating model.

Over the years, the company has invested heavily in technology-led solutions while maintaining a strong focus on specialised skills. Internally, this approach is described through what Basiz calls its SSQ philosophy — Skills, Service through Software, with qualified hands blended in.

The model reflects a broader trend emerging across global financial services.

Rather than choosing between people and technology, leading firms are increasingly seeking combinations of both, using automation to improve efficiency while relying on domain experts for oversight, interpretation and strategic decision-making.

Looking ahead to 2030, Basiz is preparing for growth beyond its existing footprint.

While India remains a key market, the company is actively exploring opportunities across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, regions witnessing rapid expansion in alternative investments, private wealth and fund structures.

For Sesh, geography itself is becoming increasingly fluid.

"I have always believed that geography is history. The future is hybrid. High-value skills, data sovereignty, security requirements and access to talent will determine where work happens and who creates value," he says.

As India's alternative investment ecosystem continues to mature, firms like Basiz are becoming an increasingly important part of the financial architecture supporting that growth.

While investors often focus on fund managers, returns and capital flows, the infrastructure enabling those outcomes is becoming just as critical.