As India’s Delivery Ecosystem Evolves, WayWheel Is Building a Marketplace to Connect Drivers and Demand

India’s logistics ecosystem is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, driven by the growth of e-commerce, hyperlocal deliveries, and the rising demand for on-demand transport solutions.

Amid this shift, Delhi-based logistics startup WayWheel is building a digital marketplace that connects individuals and businesses needing to move goods with drivers who have vehicles available for transport. By bringing both sides onto a single platform, the company aims to make cargo movement faster, more accessible, and easier to coordinate.

Founded to simplify mid-range cargo movement, WayWheel operates as an online aggregator (similar in concept to ride-hailing platforms), bringing together logistics demand and supply through a dedicated mobile application.

The company offers delivery services ranging from small parcels to heavy cargo, covering weight categories from 20 kilograms to 3,500 kilograms.

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Through its platform, users can book a variety of vehicles depending on the size and weight of their shipments.

Options include two-wheelers for small packages, three-wheelers for medium cargo, utility vans like the EECO, Tata Ace mini trucks, pickup trucks, and even 14-foot trucks for larger loads.

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This flexibility allows individuals and businesses to move goods efficiently without relying on traditional transport arrangements.

What differentiates WayWheel from many logistics operators is its marketplace-driven model. Rather than maintaining its own fleet, the company onboards independent drivers who register on the platform with verified documentation and operate through the app.

This approach allows WayWheel to scale its supply network quickly while enabling vehicle owners to access new earning opportunities.

“In simple terms, we act as a marketplace connecting people who need deliveries with drivers who have the vehicles,” says CTO Mohd Ayan Ansari. “Our focus is on making logistics simpler, transparent, and accessible through technology.”

The startup launched its latest version of the platform after nearly two and a half years of product development and iteration, during which the team tested early versions of the service, gathered user feedback, and refined the technology before expanding into the market.

Since its recent launch, the company reports serving in 7 cities, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

WayWheel currently reflects its dual focus on both metropolitan hubs and underserved Tier-2 cities. While many logistics aggregators concentrate primarily on major metros, WayWheel sees significant opportunity in emerging urban centres where organised delivery infrastructure is still developing.

Another distinguishing factor is the company’s pricing and commission structure. WayWheel maintains pricing broadly comparable to other logistics platforms but charges a lower commission from drivers, allowing them to retain a larger share of their earnings.

The company believes this driver-friendly model will help it build a more sustainable supply network over time.

The platform also emphasises transparency and reliability in deliveries, integrating real-time tracking and digital booking to reduce the friction associated with traditional logistics arrangements, where customers often rely on phone calls, negotiations, and uncertain delivery timelines.