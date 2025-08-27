Ashutosh Synghal Pioneers a Multi-Modal Data Revolution for AI

Ashutosh Synghal, Vice President of Engineering at Midcentury Labs, is on a mission to reshape how data fuels artificial intelligence (AI) – democratizing access to information while protecting privacy. When Synghal left Lucknow, India, for the United States at 18, he carried not only ambition but also a vision of technology that empowers people. Today, that vision is becoming reality as he develops cutting-edge data protocols to meet AI’s hunger for multi-modal datasets spanning healthcare, fitness, audio, video, and social media – without compromising individual rights.

Solving the Data Accessibility Paradox

AI thrives on rich, diverse data, but most of it remains locked in corporate silos. Studies suggest nearly 90% of notable AI models are developed by industry giants, leaving individuals with little control over their information and startups struggling to access high-quality datasets.

Synghal aims to solve this “data accessibility paradox.” His approach: a decentralized, privacy-first platform that gives AI developers access to multi-modal data without aggregating it in one place. Using encryption and blockchain, the system lets users maintain control while still unlocking value for innovation.

A Vision Born from Personal Journey

Growing up in Lucknow, Synghal saw how access to education could transform lives, especially after losing his father at a young age. This conviction carried him to Stanford University, where he studied computer science with a focus on AI.

At Amazon’s New York office, he helped optimize checkout systems for millions of users with near-perfect reliability. But watching the vast streams of personal data flow through Big Tech’s platforms also revealed how little agency individuals had over their own information. This realization pushed him toward cryptography, privacy-first data protocols, and ultimately, Midcentury Labs – where he traded corporate stability for a startup mission.

Building a Comprehensive Data Platform

At Midcentury, Synghal leads the development of a protocol that flips the traditional data model. Instead of unchecked harvesting, individuals can voluntarily share health stats, video clips, shopping data, or audio recordings through an app, deciding exactly what to contribute and receiving compensation or insights in return.

The key lies in privacy by design. “Privacy should be a fundamental right in the digital age,” Synghal insists. The platform incorporates advanced safeguards so AI models can learn from data without exposing it.

Some of the core technologies include:

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Allowing AI to verify data without revealing it.





Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs): Encrypted “sandboxes” that protect data during processing.





Blockchain Smart Contracts: Automatically enforcing permissions and rewarding users for contributions.





Together, these tools create a decentralized system where rich, diverse datasets fuel AI while ownership remains with individuals. For developers, it opens access to data once restricted by privacy laws; for users, it ensures sovereignty and transparency.

Gaining Traction

Midcentury’s model has already attracted significant backing, including a multi-million-dollar seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Investors see the company as part of a broader push toward user-centric data protocols.

The implications are wide-ranging. A healthcare AI startup could access opt-in patient records; a fintech AI could use volunteer-provided financial data; an audio AI company could train on contributed voice samples – all ethically and securely. For small startups, it levels the playing field, enabling innovation without the massive infrastructure of Big Tech.

Ethics and Broader Impact

Beyond Midcentury, Synghal has emerged as a thought leader on AI data equity and privacy-first innovation. He has judged hackathons at MIT Media Lab, contributed research on venture capital bias, and shares insights as a Forbes Technology Council member.

He also co-founded Dwaar, a non-profit in India empowering underserved communities with technology and education. Whether building a data protocol or setting up local initiatives, Synghal’s guiding principle remains the same: democratizing access and opportunity.

Shaping Tech’s Future

From Lucknow to New York, Synghal’s story reflects how education, resilience, and ethical conviction can redefine an industry. At Midcentury Labs, he’s showing that AI innovation and privacy protection can advance together.

As regulators push for stricter protections and AI companies demand more diverse datasets, Synghal believes decentralized, privacy-first models are the only way forward. His vision is a future where individuals have full sovereignty over their data, deciding how it powers breakthroughs in healthcare, media, and beyond.

“With decentralized AI, we’re building a future where technology thrives without compromising individual rights,” he says. “This is just the beginning of a global shift toward ethical, privacy-first technology.”