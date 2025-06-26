Asiana Fund Backs Flipspaces with Rs 50 crores to Accelerate Global Expansion

Mumbai, 26th June, 2025 — Flipspaces, a leading global tech-enabled interior design and build company for commercial spaces, is excited to announce that Asiana Fund has joined as an investor with an INR 50 crore ($5.9 Mn) investment, as part of Synergy Capital’s investor block. Asiana Fund is sponsored by Jalaj Dani, one of the promoters of Asian Paints Limited. The investment is an extension of the recent $35 million funding round, which also saw participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar and Prashasta Seth consortium.

The fresh capital will power Flipspaces’s next phase of growth, driven by the expansion of its footprint expanding across India, the U.S. and the U.A.E., by strengthening its proprietary technology stack and by enabling strategic acquisitions in new geographies and adjacent categories.

“We’re truly impressed by what the founders have built so far—their world-class platform & processes have already transformed dozens of commercial spaces with seamless, tech-driven design and execution. Asiana is proud to back Flipspaces in their next phase of growth and set a new standard in commercial interior design and build,” said Jalaj Dani, the sponsor of Asiana Fund.

“We are elated with Asiana Fund joining our investor group to participate in the Flipspaces transaction, and are looking forward to working closely with Asiana’s team to help Flipspaces achieve its vision”, said Apurva Patel, CIO and Managing Partner at Synergy Capital Partners.

“Asiana team’s collective experience of over 10 decades in scaling operations and building customer-centric brands will be invaluable to Flipspaces. Our core team will benefit tremendously from their insights and assistance”, said Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO of Flipspaces.

