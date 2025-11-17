Asianetnews.com Gears Up to Bring the India H.O.G.™️Rally 2025 to Goa | Image: Initiative

Bengaluru: Goa’s coastal highways will thunder with the roar of Harleys as asianetnews.com brings the India H.O.G.™️Rally 2025, a spectacular two-day celebration of riding spirit and community.

The event will take place on December 19 & 20 at Morjim Beach, uniting Harley-Davidson ®️ owners and enthusiasts from across India for an unforgettable weekend of rides, music and camaraderie.

The event marks asianetnews.com’s expansion into creating unique and large-scale experiential IPs blending community, storytelling and live events.

The Goa edition, presented by the Epicenter Chapter (Nagpur) and Iron Ore Chapter (Raipur), promises scenic rides, high-energy concerts, meet-and-greet sessions and the annual H.O.G.™️Awards Ceremony, all set against the stunning backdrop of Goa’s beaches and the Arabian Sea.

Key partners fuelling this journey include Nayara Energy (Fuelling Partner), Union Bank of India (Banking Partner), Motul (Performance Partner) and Farzi Beach (Venue Partner).

Riders can now register for this exclusive, invitation-only rally at the official H.O.G. ™️ Rally website .