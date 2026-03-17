Updated 17 March 2026 at 18:39 IST
Aspiration to Achievement Impact of Supergrads in IIMB-UGAT 2026
The exam marked a historic moment in India’s management education landscape. But it also introduced a new level of uncertainty and competition.
- Initiatives News
- 5 min read
When the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) announced its first-ever Undergraduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) for admission into the BSc programs in Data Science and Economics, it immediately captured the attention of ambitious students across the country.
The exam marked a historic moment in India’s management education landscape. But it also introduced a new level of uncertainty and competition.
Now, with the final results officially declared on March 15, 2026, students from Supergrads have delivered a remarkable performance in the inaugural edition of the exam.
Supergrads IIMB-UGAT 2026 Performance Snapshot
Out of thousands of applicants nationwide, 29 Supergrads students secured Personal Interview calls, and 13 students have now received final admission offers from IIM Bangalore.
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With approximately 80 seats available in the inaugural intake, Supergrads students account for over 16% of the total seats, marking one of the strongest institutional performances in the country for this historic first edition of the examination.
Being part of the first-ever undergraduate batch of IIM Bangalore carries exceptional significance. These students will not only study at one of India’s most prestigious management institutions but will also become the founding cohort shaping the legacy of IIM Bangalore’s undergraduate education ecosystem.
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The following Supergrads students have secured positions in the First Merit List of IIMB-UGAT 2026:
A Highly Selective New Pathway to IIM Bangalore
The IIM Bangalore UG program is among the most competitive undergraduate opportunities in the country.
Approximately:
8,000 students applied for the program
Only 500–600 candidates were shortlisted for interviews
Finally, just 80 students received admission offers
The program offers:
40 seats in BSc Data Science
40 seats in BSc Economics
In such a highly selective process, multiple selections from a single mentoring ecosystem highlight the strength of structured preparation and consistent guidance.
The Challenge of the First-Ever UGAT Exam
Since 2026 was the first year of the UGAT exam, students entered the test with limited clarity about the pattern and difficulty level.
The written exam assessed students across three major areas:
While the paper was considered overall easy to moderate, the presence of negative marking required students to maintain careful attempt strategies.
But clearing the written exam was only the first step.
Shortlisted candidates then faced an intensive Personal Interview round, where evaluators assessed far more than academic knowledge.
Students were tested on:
clarity of thought
interest in economics and data science
intellectual curiosity
communication skills
personality fit with IIM Bangalore’s academic culture
How Preparation Made the Difference
Behind every successful selection was months of focused preparation.
At Supergrads, preparation for the exam was built around a structured learning framework that emphasized conceptual understanding and consistent performance tracking.
Students prepared through:
concept-focused academic classes
analytics-driven mock tests
performance heatmaps to identify weak areas
continuous doubt-solving support
personalized interview preparation
Mock tests played a particularly crucial role.
Instead of being treated as simple scorecards, they were used as diagnostic tools to understand student performance patterns and improve exam temperament.
Students attempted multiple mock exams to build stamina and learn how to manage time and pressure during the real test.
Preparing for the Interview Stage
Once students cleared the written exam, preparation shifted toward the final and most critical stage — the personal interview.
Through the AdmitSure interview preparation program, students received guidance on:
current affairs and economic developments
data science and technology trends
ethical dilemma questions
HR-style interview discussions
articulation and communication skills
Many students also participated in multiple mock interviews, receiving detailed feedback on:
answer structure
body language
clarity of expression
overall personality presentation
These sessions helped students build confidence and prepare for the wide range of questions that could appear during the interview.
Students Across Different Cities, One Common Journey
Students attended interviews across multiple cities, including:
Delhi
Hyderabad
Nagpur
Jaipur
Interview panels varied in style. Some conversations were friendly and discussion-based, while others were designed to test composure through stress interview scenarios.
Questions ranged from academic concepts and current affairs to ethical dilemmas and situational decision-making.
Despite the diversity of interview experiences, students who performed well shared a common trait — clarity of thinking and confidence in presenting their ideas.
A Proud Moment for the SuperGrads Community
Speaking on the achievement, a Supergrads spokesperson said:
“The results of IIMB-UGAT 2026 reflect months of disciplined preparation and the remarkable dedication of our students. In a first-of-its-kind examination, they adapted quickly, executed their strategies effectively, and demonstrated impressive maturity during interviews. We are incredibly proud of their journey.”
The selections highlight how structured mentorship, consistent feedback, and focused preparation can help students navigate even newly introduced competitive exams.
A New Era in Undergraduate Management Education
The introduction of the IIMB undergraduate program signals a broader shift in India’s higher education landscape.
Unlike traditional entrance exams that focus primarily on academic scores, the UGAT process evaluates students holistically — combining academic ability with communication skills, analytical thinking, and intellectual curiosity.
For aspiring students, the success of these candidates demonstrates an important lesson:
Preparation today is not only about studying harder — it is about studying smarter and building the right mindset for competitive environments.
Advice for Future Aspirants
Based on the experiences of successful students, future aspirants preparing for IIM Bangalore’s UG program should focus on:
building strong conceptual foundations
taking mock tests seriously
developing communication skills early
staying consistent during board exam preparation
using mentorship and feedback effectively
With the right strategy and sustained effort, even the most competitive academic goals can become achievable.
Looking Ahead
As the selected students prepare to begin their journey at IIM Bangalore, their achievement represents more than individual success.
It reflects the emergence of a new generation of undergraduate aspirants ready to compete at the highest academic level.
SuperGrads congratulates all the students who successfully cleared the rigorous selection process and wishes them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.
“This outcome reflects months of disciplined preparation, strategic mentoring, and our students’ unwavering commitment. In a first-of-its-kind examination, they adapted, executed, and performed with remarkable composure. We are proud of their journey.”
As final selections are announced, this moment represents not just numbers- but the emergence of a new generation of undergraduate aspirants prepared for national-level academic excellence.
To Future IIM Aspirants
If there is one lesson from IIMB-UGAT 2026, it is this:
Do not prepare harder.
Prepare smarter.
Build concepts deeply.
Analyse consistently.
Simulate pressure early.
Communicate clearly.
When preparation is structured and strategic, outcomes follow naturally.
Supergrads congratulates all students who have advanced through this rigorous selection journey and wishes them continued success as they step into one of India’s most prestigious new academic pathways.