Aspiring Entrepreneurs of 2026: Leading The Next Wave Of Business in 2026

Aspiring Entrepreneurs of 2026 represent a new generation of business leaders redefining innovation, resilience, and purpose. Armed with technology-driven thinking and a global mindset, they are building scalable, sustainable ventures that respond to evolving markets, societal needs, and the fast-changing dynamics of the modern business landscape.

Dr. Madhukant Das, Founder, Homey

A qualified MBBS doctor turned social entrepreneur, Dr. Madhukant Das left his medical career to dedicate himself to a larger calling: reshaping urban living with dignity, safety, and purpose. As the founder of Homey, he has pioneered a transformative co-living model that addresses the urgent needs of students, migrant youth, and especially women, making safe and supportive housing accessible in India’s rapidly growing cities. Driven by deep empathy and spiritual conviction, Dr. Das integrates values of wellness, empowerment, and community into every aspect of Homey. Under his leadership, Homey has become a trusted space where young people not only live but grow, heal, and thrive. His commitment to women’s safety, emotional well-being, and inclusive urban ecosystems is setting a new benchmark for socially conscious infrastructure. Today, Dr. Das stands at the intersection of healthcare, spirituality, and urban development—redefining what it means to “build homes” in modern India.

Sahil Verma, COO, Shray Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Sahil Verma is the Chief Operating Officer of Shray Projects Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate consultancy in North India with over three and a half decades of legacy. With a graduation from Aston University, UK, and a specialised diploma in Real Estate Economics and Finance from LSE, Sahil combines global exposure with deep technical expertise in property advisory. Since 2013, he has been driving operations, building strategic partnerships, and leading leasing mandates for top developers and brands including DLF, Krisumi, M3M, Anytime Fitness, McDonald’s, American Express, and RBL Bank. Known for nurturing high-performance teams, he ensures client-focused, investment-driven real estate solutions. Sahil actively engages with emerging market trends, investment strategies, and Delhi-NCR real estate insights, making him a trusted voice for media discussions on property, leasing, and real estate investments.

Archana Singhal, Counsellor & Family Therapist

Archana Singhal is a Delhi-based Counselling Psychologist, Family Therapist and founder of Mindwell Counsel, known for her empathetic and evidence-based approach to emotional healing and wellness. At Mindwell Counsel, she believes that true healing begins in quiet, safe spaces where individuals can slow down, reflect, and rediscover their strength and resilience. Archana supports people across ages and backgrounds with challenges such as stress, anxiety, emotional regulation issues, burnout, relationship conflict and family dynamics. She blends mindfulness, family systems therapy and holistic practices to guide clients toward deeper self-understanding and healthier connections. Her work spans individual therapy, couple therapy, family therapy and innovative formats like Sit & Sip sessions, creating environments that encourage openness and personal insight.

Jeenendra Bhandari, Chairman, JIIF (JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation) at JITO

Jeenendra spearheads initiatives to foster entrepreneurship, drive innovation, and accelerate startup growth. Under his leadership, JIIF has significantly expanded its mentorship network, invested in high-potential startups, and forged strategic partnerships to support first-generation entrepreneurs and scaleups. Today, JIIF is recognized among India’s Top 10 Incubators and Angel Networks, with investments in over 100 companies and a cumulative investment portfolio exceeding ₹260 crore. Jeenendra is also a Partner at MGB, a legacy professional services firm with a 46+ year history and a team of 400+ professionals across six offices in India and Dubai. A Chartered Accountant and U.S. CPA, he began his career at Arthur Andersen before joining his family’s firm, MGB. He has been deeply involved in youth leadership and mentorship, having served as Chairman of Young Indians (the youth wing of CII), the Young Leaders Forum at IMC, and the Board of Advisors of AIESEC India, part of a global student network present in over 125 countries.

Aishwarya Jain, Founder, IM Happiness

Aishwarya Jain is a leading social entrepreneur, researcher, and global well-being advocate, best known as the Founder of IM Happiness, a global think tank focused on advancing happiness and well-being indices across communities, institutions, and socio-economic ecosystems. Her work operates at the intersection of happiness economics, life skills, behavioral science, and social impact, translating research-driven insights into scalable, real-world interventions. She is currently pursuing advanced research in AI in Life Skills at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), alongside research in Consumer Behavior, strengthening the evidence base for human-centric policy and design. Aishwarya is a TEDx Speaker and serves as Associate Director at ART Group, where she provides strategic leadership across impact-led and innovation-focused initiatives. Through IM Happiness, she has led and collaborated on initiatives spanning urban youth leadership, sustainability, mental well-being, rural development, gender equity, addiction recovery, animal welfare, and design-for-good solutions for organizations.

Saloni Shah, Co-Founder, Attrangi

Saloni Shah is the co-founder and creative force behind Attrangi, a jewellery brand that celebrates individuality through art, emotion, and thoughtful design. A Mass Media graduate from Jai Hind College, Saloni began her career as a radio jockey before spending eight years at Rajshri Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. as a Team Leader and Content Manager, where she honed her storytelling expertise. Guided by her passion for creativity, she pursued professional training in fine jewellery, earning a diploma from GIA as an Applied Jewellery Professional. Co-founded in 2016, Attrangi has grown into a globally loved brand, with each piece reflecting Saloni’s vision of jewellery that carries warmth, nostalgia, and personal meaning.Dirishala Naresh Chowdary, Founder and Managing Director, DNC Group

Dirishala Naresh Chowdary is a dynamic leader shaping India’s infrastructure and real estate landscape. With deep expertise in project planning and strategic management, he has built DNC Infra on a disciplined, quality-first philosophy focused on execution excellence, governance, and sustainability. Under his hands-on leadership, the company has delivered complex infrastructure projects across sectors while integrating clean energy and modern construction practices. An alumnus of JNTUH Hyderabad, Chowdary is also committed to social impact through the DNC Foundation and has been recognised with the Champions of Change Telangana Award 2021.

Rishaab Chauhaan, Founder, Grabora premium clothing brand