At 25, IPSA Signals The Case For Long-Term Manufacturing Discipline In India

As IPSA completes 25 years in January 2026, the milestone is less a celebration of longevity and more a reflection of what it takes to build and sustain a manufacturing institution in India across economic cycles.

Founded in 2001, IPSA has evolved into one of India’s scaled manufacturers in the furniture and architectural hardware industry. Over the past two and a half decades, the company has steadily built an asset-heavy manufacturing platform supported by process-led quality systems and a national distribution footprint, closely aligned with India’s long-term push toward self-reliant, high-quality manufacturing.

Indian manufacturing during this period has been shaped by repeated structural shifts: early liberalisation-led growth, global financial disruptions, supply-chain shocks, and a renewed emphasis on domestic capacity building. Very few manufacturers have navigated these cycles while continuing to commit capital to infrastructure, compliance, and long-gestation manufacturing capabilities. Longevity in this context is not incidental, it is a marker of institutional discipline.

In manufacturing, longevity is ultimately a function of disciplined decision-making across cycles,” said Rajit Aggarrwal, Managing Director, IPSA Group. “Companies that endure are those that stay committed to systems, quality, and people, even when markets reward short-term speed. Our core principle has always been ‘install and forget’, products must perform reliably over their full life cycle without intervention.”

IPSA’s trajectory has been defined by a deliberate focus on manufacturing fundamentals rather than opportunistic expansion. The company has prioritised robust process controls, structured quality frameworks aligned with national and international standards, and dependable ecosystem partnerships across dealers and vendors. This approach has enabled IPSA to scale responsibly while preserving operational reliability across diverse market conditions.

Today, IPSA’s manufacturing platform currently supports annual production capacity of approximately 60 million cabinet hinges, 16 million drawer slides, and 1 million units of door handles locks and architectural hardware. These capabilities supply a wide national dealer base, serving more than 17,000 trade partners across India, reinforcing the company’s position as a scaled yet disciplined manufacturing-led enterprise.

Over the years, IPSA has expanded its product portfolio with a manufacturing-first mindset, guided by the principle that products must perform consistently in real-world conditions, at scale, and over long operating life cycles. Investments in tooling, automation, and quality systems have been treated as long-term commitments, designed to strengthen institutional capability rather than respond tactically to market trends.

Looking ahead, IPSA views its 25th year as a strategic inflection point rather than a culmination. The company plans to deepen its manufacturing footprint through calibrated investments in automation, quality systems, and talent, aligning future growth with demand visibility and execution readiness rather than short-term market momentum. Expansion across domestic markets, alongside selective international engagement, is being approached with the same measured, execution-driven discipline that has defined IPSA’s journey so far.

“The next phase of Indian manufacturing will favour organisations that can combine scale with reliability,” Aggarrwal added. “Our focus is on building institutional capabilities, systems, leadership depth, and operational resilience that keep IPSA relevant over decades, not just growth cycles.”

In an economic environment increasingly driven by speed and rapid scale, IPSA’s 25-year journey underscores an alternative model, one where manufacturing competitiveness is built through patience, institutional discipline, and capital deployed with a long-term view. Rather than positioning itself as a fast-moving brand, IPSA continues to define itself as a manufacturing institution built to endure.