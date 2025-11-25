Avinash Chate Launches ‘Disha’ Leadership Programme At Abasaheb Kakade Group Of Education

Motivational speaker and corporate trainer Avinash Chate on Thursday launched Disha, a behavioural and leadership development programme at Abasaheb Kakade Group of Education. The initiative, introduced across the institution’s Ahilyanagar and Shevgaon campuses, marks the first public rollout of Chate’s new KITE leadership framework, featured in his forthcoming book Stars at India Inc.

Institution officials said the programme aims to strengthen communication skills, behavioural competencies and team-building abilities among students and staff. The sessions will now form part of the institution’s regular training calendar.

Chate said the Group leadership has shown consistent interest in structured behavioural development. “Vidyadhar Kakade is extremely serious about these training initiatives,” he said. “He recognises that behavioural training gives a different dimension to professional development, one that traditional programmes often overlook.”

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr Laxman Bital said early feedback has been encouraging. “Participants have responded positively. The KITE framework has offered a fresh way of looking at leadership and communication,” he said.

While the institution plans to continue the programme through the academic year, officials said details of future sessions, participant assessments and expanded modules will be announced in the coming weeks.

Chate, who has worked with educational institutions and corporate teams for nearly two decades, draws on a blend of engineering training and organisational development experience. He is the founder of ABC Trainings and The Future Corporate & Business Coaching, and the author of The Winning Edge and The Unanswered. His upcoming book, Stars at India Inc., outlines the principles that form the basis of the Disha programme. Abasaheb Kakade Group of Education, led by President Vidyadhar Kakade, operates several institutions across the Ahmednagar district and has recently increased its focus on leadership and skill-building initiatives for students and staff.