BabyOrgano Founders Riddhi & Ripul Sharma Win Hearts on Zee TV’s Ideabaaz with Ayurvedic Wellness for Kids

New Delhi: Zee TV’s latest business reality show Ideabaaz is fast becoming a platform for India’s brightest innovators and this week, it was Riddhi and Ripul Sharma, the husband-wife duo behind BabyOrgano, who stole the spotlight with their heartfelt pitch on bringing Ayurveda into modern parenting.

The episode also featured Dr. Seema Singh, who pitched Dost Bin a one-of-its-kind carbon credit banking solution promoting sustainability through waste management; and Abhimanyu and Dhananjaya, who presented Blyp, a smart parking app designed to solve urban congestion. The episode concluded with the much-loved “Titan Shares a Tip” segment, where an industry expert offered sharp entrepreneurial insights to the founders.

Riddhi and Ripul’s pitch stood out for its emotional core and strong purpose. Sharing her personal journey, Riddhi Sharma, CEO of BabyOrgano, recalled,

“As a mother, I constantly worried about my child falling ill with cough, cold, and low immunity. Every medicine label I read listed chemicals, preservatives, and artificial colours. That’s when I turned to Ayurveda but even then, finding safe, labelled, child-friendly options was a challenge.”

Their idea struck a chord not just with parents watching at home, but also with the Ideabaaz mentors and investors including Pratik Gandhi, Shaili Chopra, Priyanka Salot, Archana Jahagirdar, Sandesh Sharda, Anupam Bansal, and Jimmy Mistry who praised the couple for bridging ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science.

Founded in 2020, BabyOrgano offers clinically tested, toxin-free Ayurvedic wellness products for children. The brand recently raised INR 20 Crores in a Pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, with participation from Sauce.vc, to scale its innovation and reach more families across India.

“Parents today want products that are safe, effective, and rooted in trust. Ayurveda offers that foundation and we’re modernizing it for the next generation,” said Riddhi.

With BabyOrgano already making waves across e-commerce platforms and parenting communities, their Ideabaaz appearance has sparked conversations around how Indian startups are reviving traditional wellness through innovation and purpose.