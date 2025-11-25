Behind The Breakthroughs: Minds Building Tomorrow

Behind every breakthrough stands a mind daring to imagine beyond limits. In this article, we spotlight the innovators, dreamers, and relentless problem-solvers shaping tomorrow’s world. Their ideas are rewriting possibilities, driving bold advances in science, technology, and society. Meet the people turning visions into tomorrow’s transformative realities for us all.

Abhinav Gupta Mittal, Founder, Stardux Technologies

Growing up under the hot Rajasthan sun, Abhinav Gupta Mittal learned the value of persistence early. Each morning, the cool desert breeze greeted him as he counted his first ₹3,000 - a small start that sparked bigger dreams. In vibrant markets filled with colours and spices, he discovered how business truly works. From tiny villages to crowded train stations, every encounter taught him something new, from land to machines to open fields. His path later stretched to New York offices, London tech rooms, and thriving Indian farms. Today, balancing meaningful work with helping children, Abhinav’s journey reflects courage, clarity, and purpose.

Himanshu Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh

Mother Sparsh is a leading Indian baby-care brand known for its eco-friendly, plant-based, and chemical-free products. With an MBA from FORE School of Management, he began his career in the education sector before launching Mother Sparsh in 2016 with his wife, Rishu Gandhi. Passionate about sustainability and infant wellness, he focused on creating gentle, natural solutions for parents seeking safer alternatives. Under his leadership, the brand has grown rapidly across India, building a strong reputation for innovation, purity, and environmental responsibility in the baby-care and personal-care industry. For more information, visit: https://mothersparsh.com

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath is an Indian entrepreneur and investor who co-founded brokerage firm Zerodha in 2010, helping to democratise retail investing in India through a low-commission model. A school dropout after 10th grade, he began his career trading equities and then launched Zerodha alongside his brother Nithin Kamath. Today, he also leads asset-management firm True Beacon (2020) and venture firm Gruhas (2021), backing early-stage consumer, sustainability and PropTech startups. Kamath is committed to philanthropy, having pledged to give away half his wealth through The Giving Pledge and focuses on youth entrepreneurship via non-dilutive funding.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms

Ritesh Agarwal is the force behind OYO Rooms, one of the world’s largest hotel and hospitality chains. Born in 1993 in Odisha, he developed an interest in technology and startups early on. At 17, he created Oravel Stays, which later evolved into OYO. He became the youngest recipient of the Thiel Fellowship in 2013, which helped accelerate OYO’s growth. Under his leadership, OYO expanded across India and globally, transforming budget accommodation through technology and standardised experiences. Agarwal is recognised as one of India’s youngest self-made billionaires and a prominent figure in the startup ecosystem.

Suraj Mehta leads Strategy and Corporate Affairs, HNGIL

At 32, Suraj is among India's youngest strategy CXOs in the industrial sector, leading strategy and Corporate Affairs at HNGIL, the country's largest container glass company. A Rajkot native and NMIMS MBA, he honed strategic expertise at a global Big Four firm and led HNGIL’s complex acquisition and litigation strategy. He drove Gujarat’s first fully integrated 108 emergency-services app, joined ACT Grants during COVID to accelerate startup-led humanitarian solutions, and served honorarily, supporting the Indian Air Force with strategic initiatives, earning rare commendation from Air Marshal.

Raghav Raj Kanoria, Managing Director, IPCL

Raghav brings over a decade of experience in the power sector and financial services, distinguished by his ability to connect complex engineering realities with keen business insight. As MD of India Power Corporation Limited (IPCL), he has helped steer the company’s strategy and sustained growth amid India’s rapidly evolving energy landscape. Beyond IPCL, he contributes to industry platforms such as the CII West Bengal State Council, the National Committee on Power, and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. Since 2023, he has also engaged with the World Economic Forum, championing sustainability, innovation, operational efficiency, and responsible energy consumption.

Divya Gandotra Tandon – Chairperson, KiranPrakash Social Welfare Foundation

Divya Gandotra Tandon is a prominent voice shaping the modern Indian media and social landscape. As the Director of Scoop Beats Pvt. Ltd., a rapidly growing digital media portal, she leads content strategy and drives youth-centric storytelling. She also serves as the Chairperson of the KiranPrakash Social Welfare Foundation, where she champions initiatives focused on women and child welfare. Beyond leadership roles, Divya is a rising infotainment creator known for her sharp viewpoints on social, political, and geopolitical issues. Her work bridges media, awareness, and public discourse, positioning her among the emerging changemakers of tomorrow.

Archana Singhal, Counsellor & Family Therapist

Archana Singhal is a professionally trained Counsellor and Family Therapist based in New Delhi, known for her empathetic, solution-focused approach. She supports individuals, couples, and families facing anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, trauma, mild depression, and major life transitions. With expertise in personal development and family dynamics, she helps clients strengthen communication, resolve relationship concerns, and navigate adolescence, marital changes, and postpartum stress. Her warm, therapeutic style fosters trust and empowerment. Archana offers online counselling globally and offline sessions in Delhi, ensuring accessible care. Committed to emotional well-being, she guides clients toward healing, resilience, and meaningful growth.

Mukund Srivathsan, Chief Technology Officer, Zocket

Mukund is an emerging global tech leader at Zocket, where he has driven the company’s rapid transformation from a mobile-first SMB app into a globally adopted, AI-native enterprise SaaS platform in under three years. Under his leadership, Zocket manages over USD 100M in ad spend for 1,500+ clients across 40+ countries. His vision embeds modular, agentic AI—first-of-its-kind in ad-tech—redefining creative generation, campaign optimisation, targeting, and reporting. A hands-on technologist, Mukund has built cloud-native architectures, advanced RAG pipelines, and generative AI systems that power Zocket’s innovation and cement India’s rise as a global tech hub.

Harshal Parekh, Founder and CEO, G.O.A.T. Fit